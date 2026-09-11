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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Admin Removes ‘Mr Singh’ Self-Deportation Ad After Racism Backlash

Trump Admin Removes ‘Mr Singh’ Self-Deportation Ad After Racism Backlash

The US Department of Homeland Security removed an advertisement promoting its self-deportation campaign after Indian-American and Sikh advocacy groups criticised it as racist and discriminatory.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DHS removed AI-generated ad targeting the Sikh community.
  • The advertisement sparked widespread criticism from advocacy groups.
  • DHS defended its campaign, citing a Sikh driver's accident.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday removed an advertisement promoting its self-deportation campaign after it faced widespread backlash for allegedly targeting the Sikh community.

The AI-generated advertisement, posted on X, featured a brown-bearded man and carried the tagline: “Get off our roads, you don't know how to drive Mr Singh.”

The advertisement was part of a DHS campaign against unlicensed commercial drivers in the United States. Indian-American groups and Democratic leaders criticised the post, with several advocacy organisations describing it as racist and discriminatory.

Indian Diaspora Groups Welcome Removal

Indian diaspora advocacy groups welcomed the removal of the advertisement but said taking it down was only a first step.

“The DHS has now removed the post we called out yesterday. We welcome its removal. But when a federal agency uses a racialised caricature of an Indian/Sikh man to make a political point, taking the post down is only the first step,” the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said, according to PTI.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also criticised the advertisement after sharing a screenshot of the Transformers-style campaign.

“This is disgusting. Trump's government is trafficking in racist propaganda targeting the Sikh community,” Newsom said.

The DHS responded to the criticism with another post highlighting the case of truck driver Harjinder Singh, who was arrested last year after three people were killed in an accident allegedly caused by an illegal U-turn.

Sikh, Hindu Groups Condemn Advertisement

Several advocacy organisations, including the Hindu American Foundation, Sikh Coalition, Hindu Action and Coalition of Hindus of North America, criticised the advertisement.

“Singhs are Hindu, they are Sikhs, they are American and they drive. Racist, un-American, anti-Indian profiling/trolling by @DHSgov should shock our nation's collective conscience,” HAF said in a post on X.

The organisation tagged Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K Dhillon and FBI Director Kash Patel, calling the post “discriminatory” and saying it went “far beyond political messaging”. HAF also called for an investigation.

The DHS has been running a campaign promoting its CBP Home programme, under which undocumented migrants can register their intention to leave the United States voluntarily.

According to DHS, migrants who register for self-deportation may be eligible for travel assistance and an exit bonus of $2,600.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the DHS remove its advertisement?

The DHS removed an AI-generated advertisement after widespread backlash for allegedly targeting the Sikh community. Critics called it racist and discriminatory due to its imagery and tagline.

What did the controversial DHS advertisement feature?

The AI-generated advertisement featured a brown-bearded man and the tagline:

What campaign was the DHS advertisement part of?

The advertisement was part of a DHS campaign against unlicensed commercial drivers in the United States. It also promoted the CBP Home program for voluntary self-deportation.

How did groups react to the DHS advertisement?

Indian-American groups, Democratic leaders, and several advocacy organizations criticized the ad, calling it racist and discriminatory. They welcomed its removal but stressed more action was needed.

What is the CBP Home program mentioned in the article?

The CBP Home program allows undocumented migrants to register their intention to leave the United States voluntarily. Migrants who register may be eligible for travel assistance and a $2,600 exit bonus.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Racism US
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