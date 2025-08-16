Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tricolour Hoisted Atop Seattle's Iconic 605-Feet-Tall Space Needle In 'A Historic First': WATCH

Tricolour Hoisted Atop Seattle's Iconic 605-Feet-Tall Space Needle In 'A Historic First': WATCH

The Indian Tricolour was hoisted atop Seattle’s Space Needle for the first time on India’s 79th Independence Day, marking a historic celebration with leaders, community, and cultural events.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
In a history-making moment, the Indian Tricolour was hoisted at Seattle’s iconic 605-foot-tall Space Needle on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day. This is the first time the Tricolour has flown over the city’s most recognizable landmark, a structure built in 1962 for the World Fair and long seen as a symbol of innovation and the Pacific Northwest’s future.

Leaders Join in Celebration

The event was led by the Consul General of India in Seattle, joined by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and members of the city’s leadership. In a joint statement, officials acknowledged the vital role of the Indian American community in shaping Seattle’s rise as a leading technology hub in the United States.

To mark the milestone, the Consulate also hosted a community reception at Kerry Park, a scenic viewpoint overlooking downtown Seattle and the Space Needle. With the Indian flag waving high in the backdrop, hundreds of Indian Americans gathered to witness what many described as a once-in-a-lifetime sight.

US Dignitaries Mark the Occasion

The reception drew several prominent US dignitaries, including Congressman Adam Smith (WA-9), Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra L. Stephens, Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho, and AP Diaz, Superintendent of Seattle Parks & Recreation. Addressing the gathering, Rep. Smith hailed the hoisting of the Tricolour as a symbol of the region’s diversity and the deepening bonds between India and the Pacific Northwest.

The celebrations were marked by a rich cultural showcase featuring the national anthems, classical and contemporary dance performances, and a stirring poetic recital by acclaimed artist and actor Piyush Mishra.

August 15 Declared “India Day” in Seattle Region

In a special tribute, King County and the cities of Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, and Bellevue issued proclamations officially designating August 15 as India Day. Meanwhile, some of Seattle’s most iconic landmarks—including Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park, the Westin Hotel, the Seattle Great Wheel, and the Space Needle—were illuminated in the saffron, white, and green of India’s national flag.

The Indian flag was also proudly hoisted at the Tacoma Dome, Tacoma City Hall, and the headquarters of the Tacoma Police and Fire Departments, underscoring the region’s embrace of the occasion.

Strengthening India–US Ties in the Northwest

India, which opened its sixth US consulate in Seattle in November 2023, has steadily strengthened ties with the Pacific Northwest. Thursday’s celebration, crowned by the flag atop the Space Needle, underscored both the growing presence of the Indian diaspora and the enduring friendship between India and the United States.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Embed widget