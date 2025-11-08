'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that no US government officials will attend the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit in South Africa, citing concerns over what he describes as Pretoria’s mistreatment of white farmers.

Trump had already declared he would not personally participate in the Nov. 22–23 meeting of global leaders. Vice President JD Vance had been expected to represent the United States in his place. However, a source familiar with Vance’s plans, speaking anonymously to The Associated Press, confirmed he will now also skip the summit.

Allegations of Persecution Against Afrikaners

In a post on his social media platform, Trump said, “It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa. Afrikaners—people descended from Dutch, French, and German settlers—are being killed, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated.”

He added, “No US Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!”

Trump’s administration has repeatedly criticised the South African government, accusing it of tolerating violence and discrimination against minority white farmers. Earlier this year, the administration even adjusted its annual refugee intake, prioritising white South Africans within a sharply reduced cap of 7,500.

South Africa Pushes Back on Claims

South African officials have strongly rejected these claims. They maintain that white citizens continue to enjoy higher living standards than most Black South Africans, more than three decades after the end of apartheid. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he informed Trump that reports of systematic persecution of white farmers are “completely false.”

Trump Escalates Criticism Despite Diplomatic Pushback

Despite these denials, Trump has maintained his criticism. During a speech in Miami earlier this week, he went as far as suggesting that South Africa should be removed from the G20 entirely.

This isn’t the first time the United States has staged a boycott over G20 issues. In February, Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, objecting to an agenda he felt was overly focused on diversity, inclusion, and climate change.