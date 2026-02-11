Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘Topic You Choose, I’ll Reply in Hindi’: Guyana MP Silences Opposition In Parliament

Seeking the Speaker’s permission, Ramkisoon said he would respond in Hindi itself, turning the remark into a direct challenge.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 08:12 AM (IST)

What began as a routine discussion in Guyana’s Parliament took a dramatic and unexpected turn when MP Vikash Ramkisoon answered his critics not in English, but in polished Hindi.

The moment unfolded after an Opposition legislator questioned Ramkisoon’s ability to understand the language. Seeking the Speaker’s permission, Ramkisoon said he would respond in Hindi itself, turning the remark into a direct challenge.

MP Vikash Ramkisoon's Speech

Addressing the House, he named the Opposition MP and openly invited him to a debate on any subject of his choice, at any venue and on any television channel. The only condition, Ramkisoon said, was that the entire debate would be conducted in Hindi without notes, scripts or prepared papers.

“Vishey aap tay kijiye, main bina kagaz dekhe jawab dunga,” he said, asserting that he would speak confidently and spontaneously. His calm yet firm response drew attention across the chamber and effectively countered doubts about his language skills.

The clip soon travelled beyond Parliament. The video, first shared by the High Commission of India in Georgetown on X, was widely reposted and quickly went viral. Members of the Indian-origin community in Guyana and abroad praised Ramkisoon’s fluency, with many calling the exchange a decisive rebuttal. Several users noted that his effortless response put the issue to rest, while others highlighted the moment as a celebration of cultural and linguistic diversity in public life.

Guyana is home to a large population descended from Indian indentured labourers, and while English is the official language, Hindi continues to hold cultural significance.

Who Is Vikash Ramkisoon?

A Delhi University alumnus, Ramkisoon holds a Master’s degree in Commerce and Finance and a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce. Since taking office in September 2025, he has increasingly projected himself as a link between India and Guyana, often emphasising shared heritage and traditions. His Hindi response in Parliament was widely seen as reinforcing that cultural connection.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Guyana Vikash Ramkisoon MP Vikash Ramkisoon Hindi Speech
