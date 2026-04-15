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HomeNewsWorldTIME100 2026: Global Political Leaders Dominate As Trump, Pope Leo, Netanyahu Feature

TIME100 2026: Global Political Leaders Dominate As Trump, Pope Leo, Netanyahu Feature

Among those named were Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani, alongside a host of other prominent figures from across the world.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TIME's 2026 list highlights global leaders including Pope Leo XIV, Trump.
  • Key US officials and newly elected South Asian leaders are featured.
  • Indian-origin figures in tech, entertainment, and culinary arts recognized.

TIME magazine on Wednesday unveiled its list of the ‘100 Most Influential People of 2026’, with a strong presence of political leaders shaping global discourse.

Among those named were Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani, alongside a host of other prominent figures from across the world.

World Leaders Feature Prominently

The list includes several key global leaders such as Benjamin Netanyahu, Marco Rubio, Mark Carney, Claudia Sheinbaum, Sanae Takaichi and Xi Jinping.

Newly elected leaders from South Asia also found a place on the list, including Balen Shah and Tarique Rahman.

Key US Figures Make The Cut

Several senior US officials were also featured, reflecting their influence on domestic and global policy. These include Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Joint Chiefs of Staff head Dan Caine and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Indian-Origin Figures Across Sectors

Beyond politics, the TIME100 list also highlights individuals driving influence across industries, including three figures of Indian origin.

Among them is Sundar Pichai, whose leadership continues to shape global technology and innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence and digital ecosystems.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor represents the entertainment industry, reflecting the expanding global reach of Indian cinema. His profile in TIME was written by Ayushmann Khurrana, who described him as an artist who becomes a legacy through his craft rather than chasing it.

Chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna also features on the list, recognised among global figures in fashion, visual, literary and culinary arts, alongside names such as Ralph Lauren and Victoria Beckham.

A Snapshot Of Global Influence

The TIME100 list remains a widely recognised benchmark of global influence, spotlighting individuals shaping conversations and driving impact across sectors.

This year’s list underscores the dominance of political leadership in a year marked by global tensions, while also highlighting contributions from technology, entertainment and the arts.

India’s presence, though limited in number, reflects its growing footprint across key global industries.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who publishes the '100 Most Influential People' list?

TIME magazine publishes the '100 Most Influential People' list annually. This year's list was unveiled on a Wednesday.

Which political leaders were featured on the TIME100 list?

The list prominently features global political leaders such as Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani, Benjamin Netanyahu, Marco Rubio, Mark Carney, Claudia Sheinbaum, Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jinping, Balen Shah, and Tarique Rahman.

Were there any Indian-origin figures on the TIME100 list?

Yes, three figures of Indian origin were included: Sundar Pichai for technology, Ranbir Kapoor for entertainment, and Vikas Khanna for culinary arts.

What sectors were highlighted in this year's TIME100 list?

This year's list highlights the dominance of political leadership, but also recognizes influential figures in technology, entertainment, and the arts.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu TRUMP Pope Leo TIME100 2026 Global Political Leaders Mamdani
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