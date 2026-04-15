TIME100 2026: Global Political Leaders Dominate As Trump, Pope Leo, Netanyahu Feature

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TIME's 2026 list highlights global leaders including Pope Leo XIV, Trump.

Key US officials and newly elected South Asian leaders are featured.

Indian-origin figures in tech, entertainment, and culinary arts recognized.

TIME magazine on Wednesday unveiled its list of the ‘100 Most Influential People of 2026’, with a strong presence of political leaders shaping global discourse.

Among those named were Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani, alongside a host of other prominent figures from across the world.

World Leaders Feature Prominently

The list includes several key global leaders such as Benjamin Netanyahu, Marco Rubio, Mark Carney, Claudia Sheinbaum, Sanae Takaichi and Xi Jinping.

Newly elected leaders from South Asia also found a place on the list, including Balen Shah and Tarique Rahman.

Key US Figures Make The Cut

Several senior US officials were also featured, reflecting their influence on domestic and global policy. These include Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Joint Chiefs of Staff head Dan Caine and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Indian-Origin Figures Across Sectors

Beyond politics, the TIME100 list also highlights individuals driving influence across industries, including three figures of Indian origin.

Among them is Sundar Pichai, whose leadership continues to shape global technology and innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence and digital ecosystems.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor represents the entertainment industry, reflecting the expanding global reach of Indian cinema. His profile in TIME was written by Ayushmann Khurrana, who described him as an artist who becomes a legacy through his craft rather than chasing it.

Chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna also features on the list, recognised among global figures in fashion, visual, literary and culinary arts, alongside names such as Ralph Lauren and Victoria Beckham.

A Snapshot Of Global Influence

The TIME100 list remains a widely recognised benchmark of global influence, spotlighting individuals shaping conversations and driving impact across sectors.

This year’s list underscores the dominance of political leadership in a year marked by global tensions, while also highlighting contributions from technology, entertainment and the arts.

India’s presence, though limited in number, reflects its growing footprint across key global industries.