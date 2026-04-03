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Golf legend Tiger Woods was seen speaking on the phone as police approached him following a rollover crash that led to his arrest last week, according to the body camera footage, which was released on Thursday by the Martin County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office.

After ending the call, he told an officer he had been “just talking to the president.”

Tiger Woods told police he called Trump following his rollover crash: "I was just talking with the President." pic.twitter.com/9reLG9SE9c — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 2, 2026

Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after crawling out of his overturned vehicle following a two-vehicle crash on Jupiter Island on March 27.

The golfer had been driving a Land Rover northbound at high speed before attempting to overtake a truck towing a pressure cleaner, clipping it in the process. The posted speed limit in the area was 30 mph.

It remains unclear whether Woods had just spoken to Donald Trump, though Trump later expressed concern, calling him a “very close friend” and “an amazing person.”

A White House representative did not respond to questions regarding the footage released on April 2.

Woods, 50, is currently dating Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump in 2019.

He was released later on March 27 from the Martin County Jail in Stuart, Florida.