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HomeNewsWorldTiger Woods Says He Was 'Talking To The President' Before DUI Arrest After Rollover Crash, Bodycam Shows

Tiger Woods Says He Was 'Talking To The President' Before DUI Arrest After Rollover Crash, Bodycam Shows

Tiger Woods was seen on a call before his DUI arrest after a rollover crash. A new bodycam released, showing him telling police he was “talking to the president."

By : Sneha | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Golf legend Tiger Woods was seen speaking on the phone as police approached him following a rollover crash that led to his arrest last week, according to the body camera footage, which was released on Thursday by the Martin County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office.

After ending the call, he told an officer he had been “just talking to the president.”

Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after crawling out of his overturned vehicle following a two-vehicle crash on Jupiter Island on March 27.

The golfer had been driving a Land Rover northbound at high speed before attempting to overtake a truck towing a pressure cleaner, clipping it in the process. The posted speed limit in the area was 30 mph.

It remains unclear whether Woods had just spoken to Donald Trump, though Trump later expressed concern, calling him a “very close friend” and “an amazing person.”

A White House representative did not respond to questions regarding the footage released on April 2.

Woods, 50, is currently dating Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump in 2019.

He was released later on March 27 from the Martin County Jail in Stuart, Florida.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Tiger Woods actually speak to the President?

It remains unclear whether Woods had just spoken to Donald Trump. Trump later expressed concern for Woods, calling him a

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Woods Donald Trump Rollover Crash
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