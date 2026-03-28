Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Don’t Want To Talk’: Donald Trump Responds After Tiger Woods Crash, DUI Investigation

‘Don’t Want To Talk’: Donald Trump Responds After Tiger Woods Crash, DUI Investigation

Tiger Woods survives Florida rollover crash but faces DUI charges after refusing a urine test, as Donald Trump publicly backs his longtime friend.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A dramatic rollover crash involving golf icon Tiger Woods in Florida has triggered a DUI investigation, drawing attention not only to the circumstances of the accident but also to remarks made by US President Donald Trump shortly afterward.

High-Speed Overtake Ends In Rollover

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, March 27, 2026, on Jupiter Island, Florida. According to investigators, Woods was attempting to overtake a pickup truck towing a trailer at high speed when his Range Rover clipped the trailer. The impact caused the SUV to overturn onto its side.

Despite the severity of the crash, Woods managed to exit the vehicle through the passenger side. Authorities confirmed that neither Woods nor the other driver suffered serious injuries, averting what could have been a far more serious outcome.

Signs Of Impairment Raise Concerns

Officials from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and quickly began assessing the situation. While the crash itself appeared to stem from a risky overtaking maneuver, officers noted behavior that prompted further scrutiny.

Sheriff John Budensiek explained that DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Woods did exemplify signs of impairment, as per Times of India. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests.

Though a breathalyzer test later confirmed no alcohol in his system, Woods declined to undergo a urine test, a decision that led to additional legal complications.

Arrest, Charges & Legal Fallout

Following the roadside evaluation, Woods was taken into custody. Authorities confirmed that he faces charges related to DUI, property damage, and refusal to comply with lawful testing procedures.

Sheriff Budensiek added that they really weren’t suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. … But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And, so, he’s been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Officials stated that Woods remained cooperative during questioning, though cautious in his responses. He is expected to remain in custody for several hours as part of standard procedure.

Trump Reacts Before Full Details Emerge

Even before the full details of the crash and subsequent arrest became public, President Trump addressed the incident while speaking near Air Force One in Miami. His comments reflected both concern and personal loyalty, as per The Mirror.

He said that he felt so bad and he’s got some difficulty, was an accident, and that’s all he knows. He said that Woods was his very close friend and an amazing person, an amazing man. But some difficulty and he don’t want to talk about it.

Trump underscored his longstanding friendship with Woods, signaling support as the situation began to unfold publicly.

Career At Crossroads

The timing of the incident is particularly significant for Woods. After enduring years of physical setbacks—including a devastating car crash in 2021 and subsequent surgeries—he had recently made a return to competitive golf.

His appearance in the TGL finals just days earlier had reignited hopes of a sustained comeback. However, the latest developments now cast uncertainty over his immediate future, both on and off the course.

Related Video

Breaking News: Nitish Kumar Must Resign from Bihar Legislative Council by March 30 to Join Rajya Sabha

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Tiger Woods' rollover crash?

Tiger Woods crashed his Range Rover after attempting to overtake a pickup truck at high speed and clipping its trailer, causing his SUV to overturn.

Were there any serious injuries in the crash?

Fortunately, neither Tiger Woods nor the driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries in the accident.

What charges does Tiger Woods face?

Tiger Woods faces charges related to DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful urine test.

Did Tiger Woods have alcohol in his system?

No, a breathalyzer test confirmed there was no alcohol in Tiger Woods' system, but he refused a urine test.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Mar 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Tiger Woods DUI Tiger Woods Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Don’t Want To Talk’: Donald Trump Responds After Tiger Woods Crash, DUI Investigation
‘Don’t Want To Talk’: Donald Trump Responds After Tiger Woods Crash, DUI Investigation
World
Exclusive | ‘US Can’t Guarantee Even 50% Safety At Strait Of Hormuz’: Foreign Expert Robinder Sachdev
Exclusive | ‘US Can’t Guarantee Even 50% Safety At Strait Of Hormuz’: Foreign Expert Robinder Sachdev
World
Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Arrested Over Deadly Gen Z Protests Day After Balen Shah Takes Charge
Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Arrested Over Deadly Gen Z Protests Day After Balen Shah Takes Charge
World
FBI Director Kash Patel’s Inbox ‘Hacked’: Iran-Linked Group Claims Breach
FBI Director Kash Patel’s Inbox ‘Hacked’: Iran-Linked Group Claims Breach
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Kumar Must Resign from Bihar Legislative Council by March 30 to Join Rajya Sabha
Tensions Escalate: Iran Prepares Strikes as US-Israel Hit Tehran with Bunker-Buster Bombs
Breaking: Trump Faces Dilemma with Iran: Military Operation, Not War, Amid Midterm Politics
Ram Navami 2026: Surya Tilak at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Marks Divine Moment for Devotees
BREAKING: Ram Navami 2026: Surya Tilak at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Captivates Devotees
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Nepal’s Gen Z Wave, Balen Shah’s Rise And India’s Diplomatic Test
Opinion
Embed widget