‘Don’t Want To Talk’: Donald Trump Responds After Tiger Woods Crash, DUI Investigation

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A dramatic rollover crash involving golf icon Tiger Woods in Florida has triggered a DUI investigation, drawing attention not only to the circumstances of the accident but also to remarks made by US President Donald Trump shortly afterward.

High-Speed Overtake Ends In Rollover

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, March 27, 2026, on Jupiter Island, Florida. According to investigators, Woods was attempting to overtake a pickup truck towing a trailer at high speed when his Range Rover clipped the trailer. The impact caused the SUV to overturn onto its side.

Despite the severity of the crash, Woods managed to exit the vehicle through the passenger side. Authorities confirmed that neither Woods nor the other driver suffered serious injuries, averting what could have been a far more serious outcome.

Signs Of Impairment Raise Concerns

Officials from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and quickly began assessing the situation. While the crash itself appeared to stem from a risky overtaking maneuver, officers noted behavior that prompted further scrutiny.

Sheriff John Budensiek explained that DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Woods did exemplify signs of impairment, as per Times of India. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests.

Though a breathalyzer test later confirmed no alcohol in his system, Woods declined to undergo a urine test, a decision that led to additional legal complications.

Arrest, Charges & Legal Fallout

Following the roadside evaluation, Woods was taken into custody. Authorities confirmed that he faces charges related to DUI, property damage, and refusal to comply with lawful testing procedures.

Sheriff Budensiek added that they really weren’t suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. … But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And, so, he’s been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Officials stated that Woods remained cooperative during questioning, though cautious in his responses. He is expected to remain in custody for several hours as part of standard procedure.

Trump Reacts Before Full Details Emerge

Even before the full details of the crash and subsequent arrest became public, President Trump addressed the incident while speaking near Air Force One in Miami. His comments reflected both concern and personal loyalty, as per The Mirror.

He said that he felt so bad and he’s got some difficulty, was an accident, and that’s all he knows. He said that Woods was his very close friend and an amazing person, an amazing man. But some difficulty and he don’t want to talk about it.

Trump underscored his longstanding friendship with Woods, signaling support as the situation began to unfold publicly.

Career At Crossroads

The timing of the incident is particularly significant for Woods. After enduring years of physical setbacks—including a devastating car crash in 2021 and subsequent surgeries—he had recently made a return to competitive golf.

His appearance in the TGL finals just days earlier had reignited hopes of a sustained comeback. However, the latest developments now cast uncertainty over his immediate future, both on and off the course.