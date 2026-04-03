Three Omani Tankers Take Alternate Route To Escape Hormuz Chokehold Amid Iran War: Report

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Amid heightened tensions in West Asia due to ongoing war, three tankers broadcasting Omani ownership appeared to enter the Strait of Hormuz by hugging Oman’s coastline, suggesting a deviation from the usual northerly route that passes through Iranian-controlled waters, Bloomberg News reported.

Satellite signals on Thursday showed two oil supertankers and one liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel heading east into the strait. All three ships are managed by Oman Ship Management Company, according to the Equasis marine database.

Unlike most vessels in recent days, which have taken a northerly path near Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands, these ships followed a southern trajectory along Oman’s coast, potentially bypassing Iranian oversight.

Hormuz Transit Under Tight Control

The Strait of Hormuz has been largely disrupted since the onset of the US-Iran conflict, significantly impacting global energy flows. Iran has reportedly begun allowing limited passage to vessels linked to friendly nations, routing them through its own waters under monitored conditions.

Iran’s state-run IRNA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi as saying that Tehran is working on a protocol with Oman to regulate and monitor maritime traffic through the strait. However, Muscat has not publicly clarified its position on the arrangement.

Signal Disruptions Add To Uncertainty

According to the Bloomberg report, all three vessels stopped transmitting automated tracking signals at around 9:30 a.m. London time as they approached the Musandam Peninsula, which extends into the strait. It remains unclear whether they completed their transit, though such crossings typically take several hours.

Monitoring ship movements has become increasingly difficult due to heavy signal jamming and spoofing in the region.

Each of the tankers is estimated to be carrying around 2 million barrels of crude oil, while the LNG carrier appears to be empty based on tracking data.

One tanker had loaded crude in Saudi Arabia and was reportedly bound for Kyaukpyu in Myanmar, a key node in pipelines feeding western China. The other was transporting oil from Abu Dhabi to an undisclosed destination, the report said.

The effective closure of the strait has sent global energy prices soaring, intensifying pressure on US President Donald Trump.

Iran is also reportedly considering a toll system for passage, seeking fees of up to $2 million per voyage. The commonly used northern route, associated with such controls, may not be suitable for the largest tankers due to its shallow depth and tighter navigation.

The unusual southern route taken by the Omani-linked vessels could signal emerging alternatives as shipping operators adapt to evolving geopolitical constraints in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.