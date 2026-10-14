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English NewsNewsWorldThree Indians Die In Germany Apartment Fire; Romanian Resident Arrested On Murder Suspicion

Three Indians Die In Germany Apartment Fire; Romanian Resident Arrested On Murder Suspicion

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning. Emergency responders discovered the bodies of the three Indian nationals in an apartment on the second floor of the building.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 09:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three Indian nationals killed in Germany residential building fire.
  • Romanian resident arrested, suspected of murder following the blaze.
  • Investigators suspect arson, ruling out technical defect in fire.
  • Police responded to prior dispute at building days earlier.

Three Indian nationals were killed in a fire at a residential building in Bochum, Germany, police said on Wednesday. A 41-year-old Romanian resident of the building has been arrested on initial suspicion of murder, while investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victims were two women aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man, according to the police. Five other people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals in Bochum for treatment.

Fire investigators have ruled out a technical defect as the cause of the blaze and are proceeding on the assumption that it was arson. However, authorities are yet to establish whether the fire was deliberately set or occurred accidentally.

How The Fire Broke Out

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning. Emergency responders discovered the bodies of the three Indian nationals in an apartment on the second floor of the building.

Police received information about the incident at 4:16 am, following which rescue and firefighting operations were launched.

According to local media reports, the rescue operation was particularly challenging because the flames had spread upwards through the stairwell. This prevented firefighters from using the staircase to evacuate residents, as they would ordinarily do.

Romanian Resident Arrested

Police arrested a 41-year-old Romanian resident of the apartment building on initial suspicion of murder. A homicide squad is investigating the case.

Although investigators have ruled out a technical defect as the cause of the fire, they have yet to determine whether it was deliberately started or occurred accidentally.

Police Had Responded To Dispute At Building Days Earlier

According to local media reports, police were called to the same building on Sunday following a dispute.

Authorities had also responded to several other incidents at the property in the past. However, initial information suggests that those incidents were unrelated to the fire.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the victims of the fire in Bochum?

The victims were three Indian nationals: two women aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man. Their bodies were discovered in an apartment on the second floor of the residential building.

What is the suspected cause of the fire?

Fire investigators have ruled out a technical defect and are assuming the fire was arson. However, authorities are still working to determine if it was deliberately set or occurred accidentally.

Has anyone been arrested in connection with the incident?

Yes, a 41-year-old Romanian resident of the building has been arrested. He is being held on initial suspicion of murder, and a homicide squad is investigating the case.

Were there any prior incidents involving police at the building?

Police were called to the same building days earlier on Sunday due to a dispute. Authorities had also responded to several other incidents at the property in the past, though those are believed unrelated to the fire.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 09:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Germany Three Indians Die In Bochum Apartment Fire Bochum Romanian Resident Arrested On Murder Suspicion
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