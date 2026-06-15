Thousands of Kashmiris turn out for anti-Pakistan protest march in London

London, Jun 15 (PTI): Thousands of British Kashmiris gathered at Parliament Square to march up to Trafalgar Square in London to protest against a crackdown by Pakistani forces in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The crowds waved banners and chanted slogans in favour of a “revolution” against the Pakistani forces in the region. They demanded human rights in support of the Joint Awami Action Committee in POJK and action against “terrorism” being propagated in the region.

Slogans of “Pakistan forces out” among others echoed at the protest.

The protesters also raised concerns over alleged civilian killings, harassment of women and the use of force against peaceful protesters in PoJK.

Calls for “justice” rang out as demonstrators waved placards to highlight recent unrest reported from the region. The protests follow similar demonstrations outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford earlier this week.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is among the organisations to express serious concerns about the so-called regional government’s decision to proscribe the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism legislation.

Several civilians and policemen were killed during recent clashes between police and JAAC activists in PoJK’s Rawalakot.

India maintains that Pakistan has been in illegal possession of Indian territory in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Reiterating its position, India has said the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India by virtue of the “complete, legal and irrevocable accession” of Jammu and Kashmir to India in 1947. PTI AK SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)