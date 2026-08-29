Nepal Police detained 29 people for allegedly stealing cash from a safe. The safe was swept away by floods and later found on the banks of the Trishuli River in Dhading.
Thieves Loot Rs 57 Lakh From Bank Locker Swept Miles Away In Nepal Floods, 29 Arrested
Nepal Police detained 29 people after allegedly stolen cash from a flood-swept safe was recovered. Rs 92.7 lakh was seized. Flood death toll rose to 626, with 2,426 people missing.
- Police detained 29 people over flood-swept safe cash.
- Two arrested for stealing earrings from a flood victim.
- Flood death toll 626; 2,426 people still missing.
Nepal Police have detained 29 people for allegedly stealing cash from a safe that was swept away by floods in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa district and later found on the banks of the Trishuli River in Dhading.
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The safe was found on August 26, 2026, at Belkhukhola in Ward No. 4 of Galchhi Rural Municipality, Dhading. According to information received by police on August 28, local residents allegedly broke open the safe and took away an unspecified amount of cash kept inside.
Police were deployed to the area and launched an investigation. During the preliminary probe, 29 people were detained. A search of their belongings led to the recovery of Rs 9,268,505 in cash.
बाढीले बगाएर ल्याएको सेफ तोडफोड गरी नगद पैसा चोरी गर्ने २९ जना पक्राउ pic.twitter.com/C1WZaqdiWR— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 29, 2026
Most of those detained are residents of Mastar in Galchhi-4. Some are from Adamghat in Galchhi-6 and Adamtar in Siddhalek-7, while others originally hail from Chitwan and Parsa and are currently living in Dhading. The detained individuals are aged between 19 and 49.
Police are investigating the source of the recovered cash and examining whether other people were involved in the incident. The detained individuals and the recovered cash are also being subjected to further investigation.
Two Arrested Over Gold Earrings Stolen From Flood Victim
In another shocking incident, two people were arrested for allegedly stealing gold earrings from the body of a flood victim swept downstream in the Narayani River.
The arrests followed the circulation of a video that reportedly showed the men removing what appeared to be gold earrings from the body of a woman carried away by floodwaters.
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Nepal Flood Death Toll Rises To 626
Meanwhile, Nepal's disaster authority on Saturday sharply revised its figures from the devastating floods, reporting that 2,426 people are now missing, while the confirmed death toll has risen to 626.
The latest update showed a sharp increase in the number of missing Nepalis, from 1,924 reported on Friday night. The number of foreign nationals reported missing remained unchanged at 517, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
The revised figures came three days after floods swept through parts of the country, with search and rescue operations continuing.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why were people detained by Nepal Police in Dhading?
How much cash was recovered from the detained individuals?
A search of the detained individuals' belongings led to the recovery of Rs 9,268,505 in cash. Police are currently investigating the source of the recovered money.
What was another incident of theft related to the floods?
Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing gold earrings from the body of a flood victim. The victim was swept downstream in the Narayani River, and the incident was captured on video.
What are the latest figures for flood victims in Nepal?
Nepal's confirmed flood death toll has risen to 626, and 2,426 people are now missing. The number of foreign nationals reported missing remained unchanged at 517.