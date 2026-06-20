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HomeNewsWorld'They Do As I Say': Trump Says He Pressed Israel For Hezbollah Ceasefire, Claims He Can Halt Lebanon Strikes

'They Do As I Say': Trump Says He Pressed Israel For Hezbollah Ceasefire, Claims He Can Halt Lebanon Strikes

Trump claimed that he could prevent Israel from carrying out military strikes on Lebanon, asserting that Israeli leaders "have a lot of respect" for him and "do as I say."

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
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  • Trump defended Iran policy, future US-Iran talks postponed.

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed he played a role in securing the renewed ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, saying he had urged Israeli leaders to back the truce. He also claimed that he could prevent Israel from carrying out military strikes on Lebanon because of the influence he holds over the country's leadership.

Speaking during an interview on The Axios Show, Trump was asked whether he could influence Israeli military actions, particularly any future strikes on Lebanon. In response, he said, "Yeah, I will be. I mean, they have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say."

Trump also commented on his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that while ties remained strong, they required careful management. "It's good, but we have to keep him a little bit sane," he said.

Trump Says He Encouraged Israel To Back Ceasefire

In a separate interview with NBC News, Trump said he had spoken with Israeli officials earlier in the day and urged them to support the ceasefire initiative with Hezbollah after fresh exchanges of fire threatened to derail efforts to calm the situation.

Describing the truce as a positive development, Trump said, "It's a positive."

"It's a little icing on the cake," he added, referring to the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran that seeks to end hostilities in West Asia and pave the way for technical negotiations over the next 60 days.

Trump declined to confirm whether he had spoken directly with Netanyahu but said, "I've always been good with Bibi. You just have to calm down sometimes and use your head."

ALSO READ: Israel, Hezbollah Revive Ceasefire After Deadly Escalation Threatens US-Iran Peace Deal

Ceasefire Takes Effect

Trump's comments came after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to reinstate a ceasefire amid renewed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

According to CNN, citing sources familiar with the negotiations, the ceasefire came into effect at 9 am local time. The agreement was reportedly brokered through mediation involving the United States and Qatar, while another diplomatic source said Iran also helped facilitate the arrangement.

Despite the truce, Israel signalled it would continue responding to what it considers security threats.

"We will continue to remove immediate threats, respond to Hezbollah's violations, and do whatever is necessary to protect our civilians," Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said.

Trump Defends Iran Policy

During the Axios interview, Trump also revisited his criticism of the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), arguing that it would have paved the way for Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.

"Remember this: if I don't terminate the JCPOA -- road to -- remember that was a road to a nuclear weapon legally," Trump said.

He further defended previous US military actions targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure, claiming those decisions were crucial to Israel's survival.

"But if I didn't do that and if I didn't attack their nuclear supply 10 months ago with the B-2 bombers, Israel would not exist today," he said.

ALSO READ: Trump Unveils New Air Force One Gifted By Qatar, Calls It 'Flying White House': WATCH

Switzerland Talks Postponed

Trump also suggested that Vice President JD Vance could still take part in future talks with Iran in Switzerland after a planned round of discussions was postponed.

"I think he's going to end up going back," Trump said. "Steve Witkoff is going separately. I think JD's going a little bit later."

The Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed that the proposed talks involving the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan had been delayed, while noting that preparations for future negotiations were continuing.

The diplomatic efforts stem from the recently signed 14-point MoU between Washington and Tehran, which calls for an immediate halt to military operations, including in Lebanon, and sets a 60-day framework for negotiating a broader agreement covering sanctions relief, security arrangements and Iran's nuclear programme.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Donald Trump's view on the Iran nuclear deal?

Trump criticized the JCPOA, arguing it would have legally paved the way for Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons. He defended previous US military actions targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure as crucial for Israel's survival.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates Israel Hezbollah Conflict US IRan War US Iran Deal Israel Hezbollah Ceasefire
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