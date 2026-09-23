India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld‘They Bombed Our School’: Iran President Pezeshkian Slams US At UN General Assembly

‘They Bombed Our School’: Iran President Pezeshkian Slams US At UN General Assembly

US official walks out during Pezeshkian’s UNGA address as Iran president slams US and Israel over attacks and defends Tehran’s nuclear rights.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pezeshkian accused US, Israel; US delegation walked out.
  • Iran's President defended country's actions, cited terror victimhood.
  • He rejected nuclear weapons claims, affirmed peaceful nuclear technology.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN General Assembly that the United States and Israel had targeted civilian infrastructure in Iran, while defending Tehran’s military response and rejecting claims that it was pursuing nuclear weapons. He said Iran had not targeted civilians and insisted the country would defend itself without seeking permission from other nations.

The address was also marked by a walkout from the US delegation. As Pezeshkian began speaking, a US official stood up, picked up his briefcase, removed his glasses and left the General Assembly chamber.

‘We Were Victims Of Terrorism’

Pezeshkian said Iranians had become “victims of terrorism” and alleged that US and Israeli attacks had targeted universities, healthcare facilities, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure.

Referring to the strike on the Minab primary school, he said, “they bombed a school”, describing it as part of the attacks carried out at the beginning of the war.

He said Iran had responded to the US attacks but insisted that Iranian forces had not targeted civilian populations.

“Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country, and we defended ourselves with utmost strength,” Pezeshkian said.

Also Read: Trump To Break Protocol, Personally Receive Xi Jinping At US Airport

‘We Seek Energy For Progress’

Pezeshkian rejected claims that Iran had sought to destabilise the region, saying the country had not attacked anyone for 200 years.

“We do not seek power in order to attack or commit aggression. We seek energy for progress, not to threaten societies with weapons,” he said.

He added that Iran’s defensive capabilities were designed to ensure that attacks on Iranian cities would not go unanswered.

“In order to defend our country, we do not seek anyone’s permission or approval,” Pezeshkian said.

Iran Defends Nuclear Programme

Pezeshkian also reiterated Tehran’s position that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, while insisting that Iran has an inherent right to peaceful nuclear technology.

“We will not bow our head and give up the right that is inherently ours,” he said.

He added: “No nuclear weapons and no limitations to peaceful nuclear technology.”

Also Read: Bab Al-Mandeb Strait: Why Another Key Sea Route Is Under Scrutiny Amid Houthi-Saudi Conflict

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Sep 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Iran US War Pezeshkian UNGA Speech Minab School
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump To Break Protocol, Personally Receive Xi Jinping At US Airport
Trump To Break Protocol, Personally Receive Xi Jinping At US Airport
World
Bab Al-Mandeb Strait: Why Another Key Sea Route Is Under Scrutiny Amid Houthi-Saudi Conflict
Bab Al-Mandeb Strait: Why Another Key Sea Route Is Under Scrutiny
World
Karnataka Man’s Body Found In 9 Pieces, Stuffed In 2 Bags Inside Sharjah Car, Wife-Son Missing
Karnataka Man’s Body Found In 9 Pieces, Stuffed In 2 Bags Inside Sharjah Car, Wife-Son Missing
World
NYC Secures $131.5M DoorDash Settlement Over Worker Pay, Mamdani Hits Back At CEO’s ‘Greedy’ Remark
NYC Secures $131.5M DoorDash Settlement Over Worker Pay, Mamdani Hits Back At CEO
Advertisement

Videos

Election Commission Row: Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions Over CEC’s Powers and EC Decision-Making
Election Commission Row: SIR Report Triggers Political Storm, Rahul Gandhi Targets EC
Election Commission: Opposition Questions EC Credibility Over Reported Differences Among Commissioners
EC Controversy: Gyanesh Kumar Faces Political Heat Over Reported Differences in Election Commission
Election Commission: EC Report Sparks Questions Over Differences Among Election Commissioners
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget