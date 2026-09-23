Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pezeshkian accused US, Israel; US delegation walked out.

Iran's President defended country's actions, cited terror victimhood.

He rejected nuclear weapons claims, affirmed peaceful nuclear technology.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN General Assembly that the United States and Israel had targeted civilian infrastructure in Iran, while defending Tehran’s military response and rejecting claims that it was pursuing nuclear weapons. He said Iran had not targeted civilians and insisted the country would defend itself without seeking permission from other nations.

The address was also marked by a walkout from the US delegation. As Pezeshkian began speaking, a US official stood up, picked up his briefcase, removed his glasses and left the General Assembly chamber.

‘We Were Victims Of Terrorism’

Pezeshkian said Iranians had become “victims of terrorism” and alleged that US and Israeli attacks had targeted universities, healthcare facilities, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure.

Referring to the strike on the Minab primary school, he said, “they bombed a school”, describing it as part of the attacks carried out at the beginning of the war.

He said Iran had responded to the US attacks but insisted that Iranian forces had not targeted civilian populations.

“Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country, and we defended ourselves with utmost strength,” Pezeshkian said.

Also Read: Trump To Break Protocol, Personally Receive Xi Jinping At US Airport

‘We Seek Energy For Progress’

Pezeshkian rejected claims that Iran had sought to destabilise the region, saying the country had not attacked anyone for 200 years.

“We do not seek power in order to attack or commit aggression. We seek energy for progress, not to threaten societies with weapons,” he said.

He added that Iran’s defensive capabilities were designed to ensure that attacks on Iranian cities would not go unanswered.

“In order to defend our country, we do not seek anyone’s permission or approval,” Pezeshkian said.

Iran Defends Nuclear Programme

Pezeshkian also reiterated Tehran’s position that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, while insisting that Iran has an inherent right to peaceful nuclear technology.

“We will not bow our head and give up the right that is inherently ours,” he said.

He added: “No nuclear weapons and no limitations to peaceful nuclear technology.”

Also Read: Bab Al-Mandeb Strait: Why Another Key Sea Route Is Under Scrutiny Amid Houthi-Saudi Conflict