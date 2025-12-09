Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Thailand Vs Indian Currency: Earning 1 Lakh In Thailand? Know Its Worth In India

Thailand’s strong baht and booming tourism keep Indians flocking in record numbers, even as recent controversies draw fresh attention to the country.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thailand, long hailed as a global tourism hotspot, is once again dominating headlines—for its famed beaches, nightlife, or temples. The development has brought renewed focus to a destination that remains consistently popular among Indian travelers.

Exchange Rate Underscores Baht’s Strength

Despite the controversy, Thailand’s appeal among Indians remains undiminished. Millions continue to choose the country for its affordability, culture, cuisine, and accessibility. Yet one factor often surprises travelers: the Thai baht’s strength against the Indian rupee.

According to Vice.com, one Thai baht is valued at about 2.83 Indian rupees. The difference becomes especially apparent when comparing incomes and purchasing power. For example, an Indian earning 100,000 rupees while living in Thailand would find that amount equivalent to roughly 282,000 rupees back home. On the other hand, carrying 100,000 rupees into Thailand would convert to around 35,376 baht, highlighting just how much stronger the Thai currency is relative to the rupee.

Understanding Baht: Thailand’s Trusted Currency

Thailand’s official currency, the baht, is divided into one hundred satang and is overseen by the Bank of Thailand.

Seasoned travelers recommend exchanging a small amount of baht before landing to handle essential expenses like transport, meals, or SIM cards. Additional exchanges can then be made at local banks or kiosks, which often offer more favorable rates.

Tourism Ties Between India and Thailand Continue To Grow

Despite sporadic incidents involving Indian visitors, bilateral tourism remains robust.

In 2024 alone, nearly 2.1 million Indians visited Thailand, ranking India as the country’s largest tourist source after China and Malaysia. This steady influx provides a substantial boost to Thailand’s tourism-driven economy, strengthening people-to-people connections and ensuring that Thailand remains one of the most preferred international destinations for Indian travelers.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
Thailand INDIA
