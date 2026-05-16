Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldThailand Train Collision Near Bangkok Leaves At Least 8 Dead

Thailand Train Collision Near Bangkok Leaves At Least 8 Dead

A collision between a freight train and a bus occurred in downtown Bangkok. Fatal road accidents are not uncommon in Thailand.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 16 May 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Freight train hits bus in Bangkok; eight dead.
  • Bus stopped on tracks; prevented crossing barriers.
  • Train unable to stop; bus caught fire.

Edited by: Rana Taha

A collision between a freight train and a bus on Saturday killed at least eight people and injured 32 others in the Thai capital, Bangkok, officials said.

Preliminary reports showed ​the public bus had been stopped on the railway tracks at a ​red ‌light before the crash, preventing crossing barriers from closing, Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat told reporters.

The heavy freight train was unable to stop in time to avoid colliding ‌with the bus, he added.

"All eight dead were on the bus," Siripong said, adding that it was still unclear how many people were on board.

What else do we know about the train-bus collision in downtown Bangkok?

The accident occurred near the Airport Rail Link's Makkasan Station in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district on Saturday afternoon.

Videos shared on social media show the train smashing into the orange bus, which was set on fire within minutes, as it dragged ​several other nearby cars and motorcycles along the tracks.

"The bus was stuck at a red light, so it couldn't move. Cars were also blocked and unable ⁠to ​move forward," Wanthong Kokpho, a motorcycle taxi driver who ​witnessed the crash, told Reuters.

"The fire broke out immediately ... If this had been a normal working ​day, the damage ‌would have been much worse," he added.

Deadly road accidents common in Thailand

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an investigation into the incident, according to a statement from his office.

Thailand's roads regularly top lists of the world's deadliest, with speeding, drunk driving and weak law enforcement of safety standards all contributing factors.

In January, a construction crane fell on a passenger train in Thailand's northeast, killing 32 people and injuring dozens.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed and injured in the Bangkok train-bus collision?

At least eight people were killed and 32 others were injured in the collision. All of the fatalities were on the bus.

Why did the bus not move off the railway tracks?

The public bus was stopped on the railway tracks due to a red light, which prevented the crossing barriers from closing.

Where did the collision occur?

The accident happened near the Airport Rail Link's Makkasan Station in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district.

What has the Prime Minister ordered regarding the incident?

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an investigation into the train-bus collision.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 16 May 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangkok Train Accident Bus Accident Thailand Train And Bus Accident
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Thailand Train Collision Near Bangkok Leaves At Least 8 Dead
Thailand Train Collision Near Bangkok Leaves At Least 8 Dead
World
‘Operation Sledgehammer’ Emerges As Possible New US Iran War Plan
‘Operation Sledgehammer’ Emerges As Possible New US Iran War Plan
World
Israel Says Hamas Military Chief Killed In Gaza Strike: Who Was Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad?
Israel Says Hamas Military Chief Killed In Gaza Strike: Who Was Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad?
World
Trump Team Dumped Chinese Phones, Badges And Gifts Before Leaving Beijing After Xi Summit: Report
Trump Team Dumped Chinese Phones, Badges And Gifts Before Leaving Beijing After Xi Summit: Report
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony
NEET PROBE EXPANDS: Rajasthan Bival Family Under Scanner, Children Go Underground
YOUTH PROTEST: NSUI & Youth Congress Rally Outside NTA, Demand Action Over NEET Leak
STUDENT PROTEST: NSUI Blocks NTA Office, Demands Ban Over NEET Paper Leak Allegations
NEET SCAM PROBE: CBI Questions Coaching Director in Mumbai Over Paper Leak Link
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget