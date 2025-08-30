Thailand has been thrust into a new period of political uncertainty after the Constitutional Court on August 29 disqualified Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, barely a year after she assumed office. The court ruled that she had breached ethical standards during a leaked phone conversation with Cambodian Senate leader Hun Sen, at a time when border tensions between the two neighbours were escalating.

In the June 15 call, Paetongtarn informally addressed Hun Sen as “uncle”—a reflection of his close ties with her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra—and referred to a senior Thai army commander as an “opponent”, reported Aljazeera. Judges concluded that such remarks undermined national security and eroded public confidence, particularly since the border dispute soon spiraled into five days of clashes that left dozens dead and displaced more than 300,000 people.

Her dismissal marks the fifth time since 2008 that a Thai prime minister has been removed by the courts, and the sixth Shinawatra-linked leader forced out by the judiciary or military, highlighting the entrenched struggle between elected governments and conservative institutions. Paetongtarn’s predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, was also ousted by the Constitutional Court in 2024.

Paetongtarn had led a fragile coalition under the constraints of Thailand’s 2017 military-backed constitution, which grants extensive power to the unelected Senate and courts. She was suspended from duty on July 1 when the petition for her removal was admitted.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra's Exit: What Happens Next

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has stepped in as caretaker leader while Parliament moves to select a new prime minister from a pre-approved list of nominees submitted before the last election. Should lawmakers fail to reach consensus, the Cabinet may request royal approval to dissolve the House and call fresh polls.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party faces a narrowing pool of candidates. With Srettha and Paetongtarn disqualified, its only remaining nominee is veteran politician Chaikasem Nitisiri, a 77-year-old former justice minister whose political influence is seen as limited, reported Live Mint.

Attention is shifting to Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, who resigned from Cabinet after the leaked call controversy. His potential candidacy could reshape coalition alignments if Pheu Thai struggles to muster parliamentary backing.

Analysts warn that the ruling deepens Thailand’s long-running cycle of judicial interventions and political instability, raising doubts about whether any elected government can endure under the current constitutional framework.