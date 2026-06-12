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HomeNewsWorldTexas Shooting: Suspect Killed After Standoff Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured

Texas Shooting: Suspect Killed After Standoff Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured

A shooting and standoff in Midland, Texas, left at least one person dead and 10 injured. The suspect was killed, while multiple victims were hospitalised and the investigation remains ongoing.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Midland shooting and standoff left one suspect dead.
  • One person died; ten others sustained injuries.

A suspect was killed following a shooting and subsequent standoff in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning that left at least one person dead and 10 others injured, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter in the 4600 block of West Wall Street, where officers encountered gunfire coming from a building, according to officials. Video footage shared on social media captured multiple gunshots during the incident.

In an update issued around 12.35 pm ET, city officials confirmed that the suspect had died and the immediate threat had been neutralised. However, authorities said the scene remained active and had not yet been cleared.

Victims Sent To Midland Memorial Hospital, Odessa Hospital

Nine victims were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. Three underwent surgery, while another was recovering. Two victims were reported to be in stable condition in the emergency department, and three others were later discharged.

An additional victim was taken to Odessa Medical Center Hospital.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether all of the injured individuals sustained gunshot wounds.

'Our Thoughts And Prayers With Victims': Midland Mayor

"Our thoughts and prayers are absolutely with the victims and their families," Midland Mayor Lori Blong said during a press conference.

SWAT teams and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene as authorities worked to contain the situation.

Blong said investigators have not released confirmed details about the suspect or the victims. Preliminary information suggests the incident began in southeast Midland before moving across the southern part of the city.

Authorities urged residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

"Additional information will be released as it becomes available," the city said in a post on X.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What occurred in Midland, Texas?

A shooting and standoff took place on Friday morning. The suspect was killed, leaving at least one person dead and 10 others injured.

How many people were injured and where were they treated?

Ten people were injured. Nine victims went to Midland Memorial Hospital, and one was taken to Odessa Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Shooting Texas Shooting Shooting In US Midland Shooting Suspect Dead
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