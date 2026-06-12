Texas Shooting: Suspect Killed After Standoff Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Midland shooting and standoff left one suspect dead.

One person died; ten others sustained injuries.

A suspect was killed following a shooting and subsequent standoff in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning that left at least one person dead and 10 others injured, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter in the 4600 block of West Wall Street, where officers encountered gunfire coming from a building, according to officials. Video footage shared on social media captured multiple gunshots during the incident.

In an update issued around 12.35 pm ET, city officials confirmed that the suspect had died and the immediate threat had been neutralised. However, authorities said the scene remained active and had not yet been cleared.

Victims Sent To Midland Memorial Hospital, Odessa Hospital

Nine victims were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. Three underwent surgery, while another was recovering. Two victims were reported to be in stable condition in the emergency department, and three others were later discharged.

An additional victim was taken to Odessa Medical Center Hospital.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether all of the injured individuals sustained gunshot wounds.

'Our Thoughts And Prayers With Victims': Midland Mayor

"Our thoughts and prayers are absolutely with the victims and their families," Midland Mayor Lori Blong said during a press conference.

SWAT teams and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene as authorities worked to contain the situation.

Blong said investigators have not released confirmed details about the suspect or the victims. Preliminary information suggests the incident began in southeast Midland before moving across the southern part of the city.

Authorities urged residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

"Additional information will be released as it becomes available," the city said in a post on X.