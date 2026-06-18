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HomeNewsWorldTank Lid Flies Off, Thick Smoke Fills Sky As Ukraine Hits Moscow Refinery

Tank Lid Flies Off, Thick Smoke Fills Sky As Ukraine Hits Moscow Refinery

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, more than 500 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across the country overnight.

Reported By : Sagarika Chakraborty | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ukrainian drones struck Moscow oil refinery causing significant fire.
  • Russian air defenses intercepted hundreds of drones targeting Moscow.
  • Zelensky confirmed strikes as retaliation for Russian aggression.

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Russia on Thursday (June 18, 2026), with one of the most significant impacts reported at an oil refinery in Moscow.

A massive explosion triggered a major fire at the facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later shared a video of the strike, showing thick black smoke rising from the refinery. The footage appeared to have been recorded from a moving vehicle.

In the video, a large plume of smoke can be seen rising into the sky before a powerful explosion sends the top of an oil storage tank flying into the air. Smoke and debris rapidly spread across the surrounding area.

Additional footage showed large flames engulfing parts of the refinery as black smoke continued to billow from the site.

Moscow Among Main Targets

The attack came days after a fuel facility in Moscow was reportedly targeted.

Russian officials described the latest operation as one of the largest drone attacks on Moscow in recent years. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defence systems intercepted a large number of drones, although some managed to reach the city's oil refinery.

Russia Claims More Than 500 Drones Were Intercepted

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, more than 500 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across the country overnight.

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Russian authorities said around 200 of the drones were headed towards Moscow.

As a precaution, flight operations at Moscow airport were temporarily suspended. Officials also reported that debris from downed drones damaged some residential and commercial buildings in the Russian capital.

Zelensky Calls Attack Response To Russian Strikes

Ukraine described the operation as a response to Russia's continued attacks on Ukrainian territory.

President Zelensky said the strike was a direct response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians. He argued that targeting facilities that support Russia's war effort was necessary.

According to Zelensky, the operation was carried out jointly by Ukraine's security and defence agencies.

Strikes Reported Beyond Moscow

Zelensky said the operation extended beyond Moscow, with strikes also conducted in the Rostov region and other territories currently under Russian occupation.

He added that Ukraine's allies had taken note of the accuracy and effectiveness of the country's recent medium- and long-range strikes.

The Ukrainian president also said the time had come for the war to end and for Russia to move towards dialogue.

Fresh Attacks Reported Across Ukraine

The drone offensive came as Russian airstrikes on Ukraine continued.

Ukrainian officials reported overnight missile and drone attacks targeting several regions, including Kyiv. Air raid alerts were issued in multiple areas following the strikes.

ALSO READ: Antisemitic Incidents Remain High In Germany As Jewish Communities Report Growing Fear

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the primary target of Ukraine's drone attack?

The most significant impact of Ukraine's large-scale drone attack on Russia was reported at an oil refinery in Moscow. A massive explosion triggered a major fire at the facility.

How many drones did Russia claim were intercepted?

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that more than 500 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across the country overnight. Around 200 of these were reportedly headed towards Moscow.

Why did Ukraine launch this drone operation?

President Zelensky stated the strike was a direct response to Russia's continued attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians. He argued targeting facilities supporting Russia's war effort was necessary.

What were the consequences in Moscow following the attack?

Flight operations at Moscow airport were temporarily suspended as a precaution. Additionally, debris from downed drones caused damage to some residential and commercial buildings.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Massive Fire Breaks Out RUSSIA Ukraine Hits Moscow Oil Refinery Drone Strike In Moscow
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