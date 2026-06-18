Tank Lid Flies Off, Thick Smoke Fills Sky As Ukraine Hits Moscow Refinery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ukrainian drones struck Moscow oil refinery causing significant fire.

Russian air defenses intercepted hundreds of drones targeting Moscow.

Zelensky confirmed strikes as retaliation for Russian aggression.

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Russia on Thursday (June 18, 2026), with one of the most significant impacts reported at an oil refinery in Moscow.

A massive explosion triggered a major fire at the facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later shared a video of the strike, showing thick black smoke rising from the refinery. The footage appeared to have been recorded from a moving vehicle.

Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region – for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a fully justified response to… pic.twitter.com/NhFl4FlT9L — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 18, 2026

In the video, a large plume of smoke can be seen rising into the sky before a powerful explosion sends the top of an oil storage tank flying into the air. Smoke and debris rapidly spread across the surrounding area.

Additional footage showed large flames engulfing parts of the refinery as black smoke continued to billow from the site.

Moscow Among Main Targets

The attack came days after a fuel facility in Moscow was reportedly targeted.

Russian officials described the latest operation as one of the largest drone attacks on Moscow in recent years. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defence systems intercepted a large number of drones, although some managed to reach the city's oil refinery.

Russia Claims More Than 500 Drones Were Intercepted

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, more than 500 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across the country overnight.

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Russian authorities said around 200 of the drones were headed towards Moscow.

As a precaution, flight operations at Moscow airport were temporarily suspended. Officials also reported that debris from downed drones damaged some residential and commercial buildings in the Russian capital.

Zelensky Calls Attack Response To Russian Strikes

Ukraine described the operation as a response to Russia's continued attacks on Ukrainian territory.

President Zelensky said the strike was a direct response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians. He argued that targeting facilities that support Russia's war effort was necessary.

According to Zelensky, the operation was carried out jointly by Ukraine's security and defence agencies.

Strikes Reported Beyond Moscow

Zelensky said the operation extended beyond Moscow, with strikes also conducted in the Rostov region and other territories currently under Russian occupation.

He added that Ukraine's allies had taken note of the accuracy and effectiveness of the country's recent medium- and long-range strikes.

The Ukrainian president also said the time had come for the war to end and for Russia to move towards dialogue.

Fresh Attacks Reported Across Ukraine

The drone offensive came as Russian airstrikes on Ukraine continued.

Ukrainian officials reported overnight missile and drone attacks targeting several regions, including Kyiv. Air raid alerts were issued in multiple areas following the strikes.

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