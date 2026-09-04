‘Please Rescue Me’: Tamil Nadu Woman In Kuwait Alleges Torture, Unpaid Wages

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman in Kuwait alleged torture, unpaid salary in video.

She appealed to Tamil Nadu authorities for help returning.

Authorities located her family, confirming identity, initiating rescue.

Family filed complaint, alleging agent cheated her into ordeal.

A distressing video from Kuwait has prompted authorities in Tamil Nadu to intervene after a woman from Kallakurichi district, working as a domestic help, alleged that she was being tortured and had not been paid for two months.

The woman, identified as Vanitha, appears in the video with her head covered in a scarf, speaking from what appears to be a cramped room. With her hands folded, she appeals to the Kallakurichi Collector and Superintendent of Police to help bring her back to India.

Vanitha said she had travelled overseas three months ago and was now facing an ordeal she could no longer endure. She also alleged that her salary had not been paid for the past two months.

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Family Seeks Vanitha’s Rescue

The video reached Tamil Nadu authorities, who confirmed that Vanitha is from Kallakurichi district and traced her mother and other family members.

Her family subsequently filed a complaint seeking her rescue and return to India.

Vanitha’s mother, Vennila, alleged that an agent had cheated her daughter after arranging the domestic work in Kuwait. She said Vanitha has a son and a daughter and had travelled abroad in the hope of finding employment as a domestic worker.

According to her mother, Vanitha is now allegedly facing torture and needs to be brought home safely.

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Tamil Nadu Authorities Begin Efforts To Bring Her Home

Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Shahnaz said authorities had confirmed Vanitha’s identity and located her family.

“We have confirmed Vanitha is from this district. We have located her family and received a complaint,” Shahnaz told NDTV.

She said officials had connected the family with the appropriate authorities to pursue the matter and work towards Vanitha’s rescue.

The intervention follows Vanitha’s direct appeal from Kuwait, where she asked Tamil Nadu officials to help her return to her “motherland” after allegedly enduring months of distress.