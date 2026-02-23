Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Take Shelter: Indian Embassy In Mexico To Indians After Violence Over Drug Lord's Killing

Take Shelter: Indian Embassy In Mexico To Indians After Violence Over Drug Lord's Killing

The advisory comes after the Mexican military killed Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
The Embassy of India in Mexico has issued a security advisory for Indian nationals following widespread violence in several Mexican states after the killing of a major cartel leader, 'El Mencho'. 

The advisory comes after the Mexican military killed Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), during an operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco. He was reportedly injured in the raid and died while being transported to Mexico City. Authorities have described the operation as one of the most significant blows to organised crime in recent years.

Violence In Mexico

In the aftermath of his death, cartel members allegedly carried out retaliatory attacks across multiple states, setting vehicles ablaze, blocking highways and triggering panic in several cities. Reports indicate that parts of Guadalajara saw streets empty out as residents stayed indoors, while schools in some states suspended classes. Several international airlines, including US and Canadian carriers, also cancelled flights to destinations such as Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara amid the unrest.

Against this backdrop, the Indian Embassy has urged citizens to remain cautious. "There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity. Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice," the advisory read. 

The embassy has asked Indians to call +52 55 4847 7539 for assistance.

Flights To Mexico Cancelled 

Several US and Canadian airlines suspended multiple flights to Mexico on Sunday after violence erupted in the wake of the cartel leader’s killing.

American carriers, including Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, as well as Canadian operators WestJet and Air Canada, announced cancellations to destinations such as Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo amid security concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Embassy of India in Mexico issued a security advisory?

The Embassy issued an advisory due to widespread violence and retaliatory attacks by cartel members following the killing of a major cartel leader, 'El Mencho'.

Which states in Mexico are affected by the unrest?

The advisory specifically mentions Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon states. This includes areas like Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Reynosa, and others.

What actions have been taken by Indian nationals based on the advisory?

Indian nationals in the affected states are urged to shelter in place until further notice due to ongoing security operations and criminal activity.

Have flights to Mexico been affected by the violence?

Yes, several US and Canadian airlines have cancelled flights to destinations like Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara amid the security concerns.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
MEXICO El Mencho Mexico Violence Indian Embassy In Mexico
