Take Shelter: Indian Embassy In Mexico To Indians After Violence Over Drug Lord's Killing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Embassy of India in Mexico has issued a security advisory for Indian nationals following widespread violence in several Mexican states after the killing of a major cartel leader, 'El Mencho'.

The advisory comes after the Mexican military killed Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), during an operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco. He was reportedly injured in the raid and died while being transported to Mexico City. Authorities have described the operation as one of the most significant blows to organised crime in recent years.

Violence In Mexico

In the aftermath of his death, cartel members allegedly carried out retaliatory attacks across multiple states, setting vehicles ablaze, blocking highways and triggering panic in several cities. Reports indicate that parts of Guadalajara saw streets empty out as residents stayed indoors, while schools in some states suspended classes. Several international airlines, including US and Canadian carriers, also cancelled flights to destinations such as Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara amid the unrest.

Against this backdrop, the Indian Embassy has urged citizens to remain cautious. "There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity. Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice," the advisory read.

The embassy has asked Indians to call +52 55 4847 7539 for assistance.

Flights To Mexico Cancelled

Several US and Canadian airlines suspended multiple flights to Mexico on Sunday after violence erupted in the wake of the cartel leader’s killing.

American carriers, including Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, as well as Canadian operators WestJet and Air Canada, announced cancellations to destinations such as Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo amid security concerns.