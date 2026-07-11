Hyderabad Couple Goes Missing During Switzerland Trip; Police Probe Rs 50 Cr Investment Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyderabad couple missing since July 8 after Switzerland visit.

Police investigate ₹50 crore investor fraud allegations.

Investigators scrutinise travel, financial records, determining motives.

A Hyderabad-based businessman and his wife have gone missing during what was believed to be a vacation in Switzerland, with police now investigating whether the disappearance is linked to allegations that the couple collected nearly Rs 50 crore from dozens of investors before leaving India.

The missing couple, identified as businessman Pabba Chandrasekhar (51) and his wife Swapna (42), travelled abroad on June 22. While their family initially remained in regular contact with them, all communication reportedly ceased after July 8, prompting concerns and a police investigation.

Family Loses Contact After Switzerland Trip

According to police, Chandrasekhar and Swapna left for Switzerland on June 22 and remained in touch with relatives for the first few weeks of their trip. However, their daughter, 23-year-old software professional Shreya, told investigators that both parents suddenly became unreachable after July 8, as per reports.

Repeated attempts to contact them reportedly failed, with both their mobile phones either switched off or out of network coverage.

Fearing for their safety, Shreya approached the police, following which a missing persons case was registered. Investigators have since begun tracing the couple's movements and verifying their travel history.

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Police Probe Alleged Rs 50 Crore Investor Fraud

Alongside the missing persons investigation, police are examining allegations that the couple collected nearly Rs 50 crore from more than 60 investors over the past few years.

According to complaints received by investigators, Chandrasekhar and Swapna allegedly sought investments by promising attractive returns, citing personal and business-related financial requirements.

Officials clarified that no formal cheating case has been registered against the couple so far. However, the allegations are being investigated as part of the broader inquiry into their disappearance.

Police said they are keeping all possibilities open, including whether the couple voluntarily disappeared or whether the case has a financial motive.

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Immigration Records And Financial Transactions Under Scanner

Investigators are now scrutinising the couple's travel itinerary, immigration records and financial transactions to establish a clear timeline of events.

Authorities are also verifying whether Chandrasekhar and Swapna entered Switzerland as claimed and whether their travel plans match the information provided to family members before they left India.

Police said travel bookings, immigration details and banking records are being cross-checked as part of the ongoing probe.