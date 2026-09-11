Several Killed As Tourist Bus Crashes In Switzerland’s Graubünden

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fatal tourist bus crash occurred near Susch, Switzerland.

Several Dutch tourists died, many injured in accident.

Swiss President offered condolences, promised thorough crash investigation.

Reported by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah with AFP, dpa, Reuters

Several people were killed and others injured in a tourist bush crash near the alpine village of Susch in Switzerland's eastern canton of Graubünden, police said on Thursday.

Local police said that emergency response teams had been dispatched to the site of the crash.

Dutch media reported that the bus was carrying tourists from the Netherlands.

"These ​are Dutch ‌customers of [Dutch tour operator] OAD. We cannot yet say how many ​people ⁠have been killed or injured," a spokeswoman for Dutch travel association ANVR told the newspaper De Telegraaf.

De Telegraaf reported that 48 people were aboard the bus. The number has not been confirmed by police.

The crash occurred on the road between Susch and the nearby village of Zernez, where the bus collided with a guardrail around 4:45 p.m. local time (1445 UTC), according to Swiss broadcaster SRF.

The broadcaster reported that multiple helicopters were deployed as part of rescue operations.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed his condolences in a post on X.

"I am deeply shocked and dismayed by today’s tragic accident involving a Dutch coach in Graubünden," he said. "I offer my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives."

"The relevant Swiss authorities will ensure that a comprehensive and thorough investigation is carried out to establish all the circumstances surrounding this accident."

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.