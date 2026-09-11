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English NewsNewsWorldSeveral Killed As Tourist Bus Crashes In Switzerland’s Graubünden

Several Killed As Tourist Bus Crashes In Switzerland’s Graubünden

Several people were killed and others injured in a tourist bush crash near the alpine village of Susch in Switzerland's eastern canton of Graubünden.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fatal tourist bus crash occurred near Susch, Switzerland.
  • Several Dutch tourists died, many injured in accident.
  • Swiss President offered condolences, promised thorough crash investigation.

Reported by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah with AFP, dpa, Reuters

Several people were killed and others injured in a tourist bush crash near the alpine village of Susch in Switzerland's eastern canton of Graubünden, police said on Thursday.

Local police said that emergency response teams had been dispatched to the site of the crash.

Dutch media reported that the bus was carrying tourists from the Netherlands.

"These ​are Dutch ‌customers of [Dutch tour operator] OAD. We cannot yet say how many ​people ⁠have been killed or injured," a spokeswoman for Dutch travel association ANVR told the newspaper De Telegraaf.

De Telegraaf reported that 48 people were aboard the bus. The number has not been confirmed by police.

The crash occurred on the road between Susch and the nearby village of Zernez, where the bus collided with a guardrail around 4:45 p.m. local time (1445 UTC), according to Swiss broadcaster SRF.

The broadcaster reported that multiple helicopters were deployed as part of rescue operations.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed his condolences in a post on X.

"I am deeply shocked and dismayed by today’s tragic accident involving a Dutch coach in Graubünden," he said. "I offer my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives."

"The relevant Swiss authorities will ensure that a comprehensive and thorough investigation is carried out to establish all the circumstances surrounding this accident."

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the tourist bus crash take place?

The crash occurred near the alpine village of Susch in Switzerland's eastern canton of Graubünden. It happened on the road between Susch and the nearby village of Zernez.

What nationality were the tourists on the bus?

Dutch media reported that the bus was carrying tourists from the Netherlands. They were identified as customers of the Dutch tour operator OAD.

Were there any casualties in the bus crash?

Yes, police reported that several people were killed and others were injured in the tourist bus crash. Emergency response teams were dispatched to the site.

How did the bus crash occur and when?

The bus collided with a guardrail around 4:45 p.m. local time (1445 UTC). Multiple helicopters were deployed as part of the rescue operations.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
SWITZERLAND Bus Crash
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