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HomeNewsWorldSwiss Voters Reject Proposal To Cap Population At 10 Million By 2050

Swiss Voters Reject Proposal To Cap Population At 10 Million By 2050

A proposal to introduce a population cap of 10 million in the country has failed. It was put forward by a hard-right party.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 11:06 PM (IST)

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar

Voters in Switzerland on Sunday have voted against a proposal to cap the Alpine nation's population at 10 million by 2050.

According to final results published by national broadcaster SRF the proposal has been rejected by 54.8% against 45.2% in favor.

Under Switzerland's direct democracy system, referendums are mostly binding in their effect.

The proposal was put forward by the Swiss People's Party (SVP), which has the most seats in the Swiss parliament.

Currently, Switzerland has a population of 9.1 million.

Divisive Population Proposal

Those in favor of the SVP proposal say that immigration to Switzerland, where foreigners make up more than 25% of the population, has caused the small country to become overcrowded and clogged services.

However, its critics say that if adopted, it would bring many unwanted side-effects.

Among other things, the business community has voiced concerns that it could bring about an end to the free movement of labor between Switzerland and the ​EU, its main trading partner.

The proposal stipulates that if the population does exceed 10 million for more than two years before 2050, that agreement with the EU should be scrapped.

Other opponents of the proposal say they fear a lack of health or care workers if immigration is curbed.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent vote in Switzerland about?

Voters rejected a proposal to cap Switzerland's population at 10 million by 2050. This initiative was put forward by the Swiss People's Party (SVP).

What was the outcome of the population cap referendum?

The proposal was rejected by 54.8% of voters, with 45.2% in favor. This decision was made under Switzerland's direct democracy system.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Population SWITZERLAND Swiss Voters
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