Suspect Who Shot Two Israeli Embassy Staffers In Washington DC Likely To Face Death Penalty

A deadly shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum has left two Israeli embassy staffers dead and a Chicago man facing potential federal charges that could carry the death penalty.

The victims, Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, were gunned down in downtown Washington, DC, on the evening of May 21. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 31, allegedly opened fire as the couple exited the museum, firing roughly 20 rounds before being arrested by police while shouting, “I did it for Palestine. I did it for Gaza.”

Now indicted on nine federal counts—including hate crimes and first-degree murder—Rodriguez could face capital punishment if convicted, according to US prosecutors.

The victims had just attended a networking event hosted by the American Jewish Committee, aimed at bringing together Jewish young professionals and members of the diplomatic community. Prosecutors say Rodriguez traveled from Chicago to DC the day before the attack and specifically researched the event, even purchasing a ticket to attend.

Shortly after Lischinsky and Milgrim left the museum, Rodriguez allegedly followed them and opened fire.

Witnesses inside the museum were initially unaware of the unfolding tragedy outside. One attendee, Katie Kalisher, recalled the suspect entering the building moments later, appearing distressed. “We thought he needed help. We gave him water,” she told the BBC—only later realizing he was the alleged shooter.

Police quickly detained Rodriguez, capturing video of him shouting “Free, free Palestine” as he was taken into custody.

Motive Rooted in Hatred, Say Prosecutors

Federal authorities allege that Rodriguez had a clear motive fueled by antisemitic hatred. Court documents describe disturbing online posts in which he reportedly wrote “Death to Israel.” Prosecutors say he also drafted a document titled “Explication,” where he claimed that Israel was attempting to “exterminate Palestinians.”

The indictment argues that the attack was meticulously planned, highlighting that Rodriguez is over 18, had acquired a handgun, and had expressed violent intent beforehand—criteria that allow prosecutors to pursue the death penalty.

Victims Remembered: A Love Story Cut Short

The Israeli Embassy has identified both victims as employees and described them as being in the “prime of their lives.” In a heartbreaking revelation, Israeli Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, shared that Lischinsky had just bought an engagement ring and was preparing to propose to Milgrim the following week in Jerusalem.

“They were a beautiful couple,” said Leiter, visibly shaken.

Political Reaction: ‘Hatred Has No Place in America’

The shooting has sparked outrage and mourning from leaders across the political spectrum.

US President Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social, called the killings “obviously based on antisemitism” and demanded an end to hatred and radicalism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed the sentiment, speaking personally with the victims' families and promising tighter security at Israeli embassies worldwide. “My heart aches for the families… we are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against the state of Israel,” he said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also weighed in, blaming rising antisemitic rhetoric, especially from European leaders and organizations, in the wake of Israel’s military actions in Gaza following the Hamas-led October 7 attacks.

Rising Antisemitism and Security Concerns

The Capital Jewish Museum, located in a bustling area surrounded by government offices and tourist attractions, was placed on lockdown following the shooting. Streets were closed and a large police presence remained throughout the evening.

Museum staff have previously expressed concerns about rising threats. In an interview just days before the incident, Executive Director Beatrice Gurwitz told NBC News that Jewish institutions across the country were facing increased risks. The museum had recently secured a grant to upgrade its security—partially due to a new exhibit on LGBTQ+ pride and general fears of escalating antisemitism.

“There’s a climate of fear. Institutions like ours are taking every precaution they can,” Gurwitz said.

Who Is Elias Rodriguez?

According to BBC Verify, Rodriguez had been working at the American Osteopathic Information Association since 2024. Police said they had no prior interactions with him and nothing in his background had previously flagged him as a threat.

Authorities are now investigating whether the shooting qualifies as a terror attack under US law, in addition to being a hate crime.