HomeNewsWorldSuicide Bomber Targets Shia Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan; 24 Dead

Suicide Bomber Targets Shia Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan; 24 Dead

According to HTN World News Agency, the bomber blew himself up at the mosque entrance. The injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and CDA Hospital.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least 24 people were killed after a suicide bomber struck a Shia mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers, triggering an emergency across Pakistan’s capital. The attacker reportedly detonated himself at the mosque gate, leaving dozens injured. Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene as authorities sealed nearby areas and placed hospitals on high alert. No group has claimed responsibility so far. The blast comes just months after a similar attack elsewhere in the city, deepening concerns over security in the federal capital.

Emergency Declared, Hospitals Activated

According to HTN World News Agency, the bomber blew himself up at the mosque entrance. The injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and CDA Hospital. At least 101 people are reported injured so far.

PIMS confirmed that emergency protocols were immediately enforced, with trauma, orthopaedics, burn care and neurology departments placed on full alert. Security forces cordoned off the surrounding neighbourhoods while surveillance was stepped up to track any suspicious movement.

Echoes Of November Attack

The explosion revives memories of a suicide blast on November 11, 2025 outside a district and sessions court in Islamabad’s G-11 sector, which also killed 12 people and injured more than 30.

At the time, Pakistan attempted to pin the attack on India, a claim New Delhi firmly rejected. India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan was fabricating narratives to distract from its own political instability and internal power struggles.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Blast Islamabad Mosque Blast Attacks On Shias In Pakistan Suicide Attack Pakistan Islamabad Terror News Today Tarlai Imambargah Blast
