Drone Hits LPG Tanker With 9 Indian Mariners Aboard Near Strait Of Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Liberia-flagged tanker hit by drone; no major damage.

All 19 crew, including nine Indians, confirmed safe.

Authorities monitor Indian seafarers amidst regional security concerns.

A Liberia-flagged LPG tanker, M.T. Al Maryah, was reportedly hit by a drone while sailing eastbound outside the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, according to a report prepared by the Directorate of Maritime Administration.

No major damage was reported in the incident. The vessel’s power and main engine remain operational, while it is currently anchored safely at Khor Fakkan.

All 19 crew members on board, including nine Indian nationals, have been confirmed safe, the report said.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in and around the Strait of Hormuz, with several vessels carrying Indian crew being monitored in the region.

145 Indian Seafarers Aboard Vessels In Persian Gulf

According to the report, six Indian-flagged vessels and seven foreign-flagged vessels of Indian interest were in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying a total of 145 Indian seafarers.

Nine vessels of Indian interest, comprising Indian-flagged and India-bound foreign-flagged vessels, remain in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, and have been identified for evacuation.

The vessels identified for evacuation include seven fertilizer cargo vessels and two others.

The maritime authorities are continuing to monitor the situation involving Indian vessels and seafarers in the region.

4 Indian-Flagged Vessels, 58 Foreign Vessels Report Incidents

So far, four incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels and 58 involving foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian crew have been reported, according to the Directorate of Maritime Administration.

The reported incidents have resulted in 10 confirmed fatalities and 12 injuries, while one death remains presumed, the report said.

Despite Sunday’s reported drone strike involving M.T. Al Maryah, no new operational safety or security incidents involving Indian vessels or Indian seafarers were reported on the day.

The tanker remains safely anchored at Khor Fakkan, with its 19-member crew, including nine Indian nationals, confirmed safe.