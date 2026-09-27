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English NewsNewsWorld‘Stop Using Threat Of Force’: China’s Han Zheng's Veiled Swipe Targets US Over Cuba At UNGA

‘Stop Using Threat Of Force’: China’s Han Zheng's Veiled Swipe Targets US Over Cuba At UNGA

On Friday, the US ambassador to China reported that Trump had been reassured by the Chinese that they would not indulge in pro-China activities.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 12:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chinese VP Han urged US to respect Iran's sovereignty.
  • China also pressed US to end Cuba blockade.
  • Han framed China as defender of developing nations.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng indirectly called on the United States to respect the sovereignty of Iran and Cuba during his address to the UN General Assembly on Saturday. He did not name the US directly, instead referring to it as the “relevant country”.

"Major countries should have special responsibilities for safeguarding international peace and security, and they should take the lead in complying with the rules, upholding rule of law, and doing what's right," Han said.

China Raises Iran, Gulf Sovereignty

Han’s remarks came amid tensions involving the US and Iran. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had warned Chinese President Xi Jinping against providing support to Iran amid reports of Beijing supplying shoulder-mounted air-defence missile launchers and helping Iran evade sanctions on its oil sales.

On Friday, the US ambassador to China reported that Trump had been reassured by the Chinese that they would not indulge in pro-China activities.

However, Han criticised American actions in the Middle East, contrasting with the earlier warm-toned talks between China and the US.

"China holds that the sovereignty and security of countries in the Middle East, including the Gulf, should be respected," he said.

China Calls For End To US Pressure On Cuba

Han also turned his attention to Cuba, a fellow communist state, calling on the US to end its pressure campaign against the island nation.

"China urges the relevant country to immediately stop using threat of force against Cuba and immediately and completely lift the blockade and sanctions against Cuba," he said.

His remarks came weeks after Cuba's electrical grid suffered a complete collapse, plunging the country into darkness and leaving millions without electricity amid the ongoing US blockade.

On Tuesday, Trump called Cuba a 'failed state', prompting the Cuban delegation to walk out during his speech at UNGA.

"Freedom will come to Cuba," Trump said.

The US President had also announced that his administration was seeking a "fundamental change" in the situation in the country. Reuters reported that Trump had also used his UN address to defend his pressure campaign against Cuba.

Han Zheng Presents China As Defender Of Developing Nations

Han used the address to present China as a dependable partner on the world stage and a firm defender of developing nations.

"China holds that all countries, big or small, are equal members of the international community, and that world affairs should be handled by all through consultation," he said.

China’s Foreign Ministry had said ahead of Han’s UNGA appearance that he would present Beijing’s views on international and regional issues and call for greater multilateral action through the United Nations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main focus of Han Zheng's address at the UN General Assembly?

Han Zheng indirectly urged the US to respect the sovereignty of Iran and Cuba. He stated that major countries should uphold international rules, rule of law, and do what is right for global peace and security.

Which countries' sovereignty did Han Zheng advocate for?

Han Zheng advocated for the sovereignty of Iran and Cuba. He also stated that the sovereignty and security of all countries in the Middle East, including the Gulf, should be respected.

How did Han Zheng refer to the United States in his speech?

Han Zheng did not directly name the United States. Instead, he referred to it as the

How did Han Zheng present China's role on the world stage?

Han Zheng presented China as a dependable partner and a firm defender of developing nations. He stated that all countries, big or small, are equal members of the international community.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 12:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cuba Iran UNGA Stop Using Threat Of Force China’s Han Zheng's Veiled Swipe Targets US
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