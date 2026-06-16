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HomeNewsWorldStatue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled at Indian mission in Chicago

Statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled at Indian mission in Chicago

Washington, Jun 16 (PTI): A life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled at the Consulate General of India in Chicago by India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatr.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 04:45 AM (IST)

Washington, Jun 16 (PTI): A life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled at the Consulate General of India in Chicago by India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Vivekananda, a prominent philosopher-thinker who spread the teachings of Vedanta and Yoga across the world, is best known in the US for his landmark speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893.

“Proud to unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at our Chicago Consulate — a generous gift from our diaspora. His timeless message of service and universal harmony lives on in all of us. Grateful for the chance to connect with our vibrant community,” Kwatra said in a social media post on Monday.

A function to unveil the statue was held on Sunday at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Chicago.

The unveiling ceremony was followed by a discussion attended by elected officials, diaspora associations, and community leaders.

The event featured a moving rendition of Vande Mataram and remarks from dignitaries, the Indian mission in Chicago said in a social media post.

It said Kwatra highlighted India’s rapid growth, positive socio-economic changes, and the expanding India–US partnership.

Kwatra and other speakers also reflected on Swami Vivekananda’s enduring message of service, harmony, and unity of all faiths and religions.

In April, a statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled in a busy square in Seattle in Washington state.

The bronze statue was unveiled at Westlake Square in the centre of downtown Seattle by city mayor Katie Wilson and Consul General of India Prakash Gupta on Saturday.

The monument is the first installation of Swami Vivekananda to be hosted by a city government anywhere in the US, a press statement from the Consulate General of India in Seattle said. PTI SKU SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 05:00 AM (IST)
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