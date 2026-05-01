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HomeNewsWorld6 Injured In Washington’s Foss High School Stabbing; Suspect In Custody

6 Injured In Washington’s Foss High School Stabbing; Suspect In Custody

Six injured in Washington Tacoma school stabbing, including five students; suspect in custody as authorities probe cause of violent altercation.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 01 May 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Stabbing at Foss High School injures six individuals.
  • Four students critically wounded; security guard also injured.
  • Suspect, a student, in custody after school stabbing.
  • Classes canceled Friday; counseling offered to students, staff.

Stabbing At Foss High School In Washington: A violent incident at Foss High School in Washington on Thursday afternoon left five students and a security guard injured following a stabbing linked to what authorities described as an “altercation.” Police confirmed that the suspect, also a student, is in custody as investigations continue into what triggered the confrontation. Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Tacoma at around 1:38 p.m. after receiving reports of an “active assault,” according to the fire department.

Paramedics treated six individuals at the school before transporting them to nearby hospitals.

Multiple Injuries, All Victims Stabilised

Officials said four students suffered stab wounds and were initially listed in critical condition. Another student and a school security guard sustained relatively minor injuries. The suspect was also hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

By later in the day, authorities confirmed that all six individuals were in stable condition, offering some relief to families and the wider community.

Officer Shelbie Boyd stated that five of the injured were students, including the suspect, while the sixth victim was a security guard, as per reports. She added that investigators are still working to determine the sequence of events that led to the violence.

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Lockdown and Emergency Response

The school was immediately placed under lockdown as first responders secured the campus. Tacoma Public Schools confirmed that students were safely dismissed at 2:45 p.m. once the situation was under control.

Authorities coordinated a reunification process, directing parents to the student parking area to meet their children. Visuals from local media showed a heavy police presence outside the campus during the lockdown.

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Classes Cancelled, Counseling Support Planned

In response to the incident, Tacoma Public Schools announced that classes and after-school activities for Friday would be cancelled. The school is expected to reopen on Monday, with counseling services made available for students and staff coping with the aftermath.

Investigators continue to piece together the circumstances behind the altercation, as officials stress that the campus is now secure.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Foss High School?

A stabbing occurred on Thursday afternoon, resulting in injuries to five students and a security guard. The suspect, also a student, is in custody.

How many people were injured and what was their condition?

Six individuals were injured: four students with stab wounds, another student, and a security guard with minor injuries. All victims were later reported to be in stable condition.

What was the immediate response to the incident?

The school was placed under lockdown, and emergency responders treated the injured. Students were safely dismissed later that afternoon.

What are the plans for classes and support following the incident?

Classes and after-school activities for Friday were cancelled. Counseling services will be available for students and staff when the school reopens on Monday.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tacoma School Stabbing Foss High School Washington School Violence
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