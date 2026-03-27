Fuel Crisis: Sri Lanka Jails Man For Hoarding 4 Litres Of Petrol In Crackdown

A court in Sri Lanka has sentenced a 48-year-old man to three weeks in prison after he admitted to hoarding four litres of petrol during the country’s worsening fuel shortage.

The man was convicted in Nikaweratiya, located about 125 km northeast of Colombo. In addition to the jail term, the magistrate imposed a fine of 1,500 Sri Lankan rupees (approximately S$6), according to local media reports.

Authorities said the accused initially claimed the petrol was meant for his lawnmower. However, investigations revealed that he was attempting to sell the fuel on the black market at a time when strict rationing rules are in force.

Strict Rationing As Fuel Supplies Tighten

Sri Lanka is currently grappling with a severe fuel shortage, forcing the government to impose tight controls on distribution. Motorists are allowed to purchase fuel only on alternate days as authorities try to stretch limited reserves.

Officials estimate that diesel supplies could last until mid-May, while petrol stocks may run out just over a week later. The restrictions have disrupted daily life, with long queues and reduced mobility affecting both individuals and businesses.

Global Crisis Fuels Local Shortage

The ongoing energy crunch has been exacerbated by rising global crude prices linked to the conflict in West Asia. Supply disruptions and escalating tensions have driven up costs, placing additional strain on import-dependent economies like Sri Lanka.

Fuel prices in the country have already surged by nearly one-third since the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, followed by retaliatory actions that further unsettled global markets.

Government Seeks International Support

In response to the crisis, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stepped up diplomatic efforts to secure additional fuel supplies.

His office confirmed recent talks with Roman Marshavin, focusing on potential energy cooperation. During the discussions, Marshavin assured Colombo that “Russia is prepared to support Sri Lanka in facing any challenges arising from the Middle East conflict.”

Crackdown On Hoarding Intensifies

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to preventing hoarding and black-market sales, warning that strict legal action will be taken against violators. The case highlights the government’s zero-tolerance approach as it struggles to manage dwindling resources.

With shortages continuing to impact households and industries, Sri Lanka faces mounting pressure to stabilise fuel supplies while maintaining order during the ongoing crisis.