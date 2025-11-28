Sri Lanka Reels Under Deadly Floods: 56 Dead, Dozens Missing As Rains Ravage Hill Country

Sri Lanka is battling one of its most devastating monsoon disasters in recent years with relentless rainfall flooding vast regions and triggering deadly landslides. According to the latest government figures, 56 people have lost their lives, more than 600 houses are severely damaged and at least 60 individuals remain missing as rescue operations intensify.

Sri Lanka Hit The Hardest

The situation is especially grim in the central highlands, where steep terrain has given way under days of rain. According to Al Jazeera, tea-growing districts such as Badulla and Nuwara Eliya have seen repeated landslides that have crushed homes and cut off entire villages. Families living along slopes have been forced to flee in the middle of the night as mudslides continue to threaten their settlements.

Several homes are reported to have been completely buried, leaving rescuers racing against time to locate survivors.

Govt Shuts Down Schools and Offices

With rainfall showing no signs of easing, the Sri Lankan government has imposed emergency restrictions. All schools and government offices have been ordered to remain closed, while authorities have urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Rivers and reservoirs across the island are overflowing, and disaster officials warn that any further increase in water levels could lead to additional flooding downstream.

Transport Network Crumbles Under Extreme Weather

Road connectivity has been severely disrupted. Key highways have either collapsed or become inaccessible due to landslides. Railway services in several districts have also been suspended after debris and floodwater blocked tracks. Travel between Colombo and outlying districts has almost entirely ground to a halt.

Rescue Teams Struggle Against Harsh Conditions

The Sri Lankan Air Force and Navy have been deployed for large-scale rescue missions. Helicopters are lifting stranded residents from rooftops, while naval teams move through submerged neighbourhoods using boats to evacuate families.

In Ampara district, tragedy struck when a car was swept away by a powerful current. All three people inside died before rescuers could reach the vehicle, adding to public anxiety about the worsening conditions.

Weather Department Warns Of More Rains

The Meteorological Department has cautioned that the next 48 hours will be critical, with heavy rainfall expected to continue. Officials warn of possible landslides in previously unaffected areas and urge residents in vulnerable zones to move to higher ground immediately.

With many communities still unreachable, rescue teams are racing against time as Sri Lanka braces for further deterioration in weather.