Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldSri Lanka Reels Under Deadly Floods: 56 Dead, Dozens Missing As Rains Ravage Hill Country

Sri Lanka Reels Under Deadly Floods: 56 Dead, Dozens Missing As Rains Ravage Hill Country

Sri Lanka faces its worst flooding in years as nonstop rains trigger landslides, kill 56 people, and leave more than 60 missing across key districts.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sri Lanka is battling one of its most devastating monsoon disasters in recent years with relentless rainfall flooding vast regions and triggering deadly landslides. According to the latest government figures, 56 people have lost their lives, more than 600 houses are severely damaged and at least 60 individuals remain missing as rescue operations intensify.

Sri Lanka Hit The Hardest

The situation is especially grim in the central highlands, where steep terrain has given way under days of rain. According to Al Jazeera, tea-growing districts such as Badulla and Nuwara Eliya have seen repeated landslides that have crushed homes and cut off entire villages. Families living along slopes have been forced to flee in the middle of the night as mudslides continue to threaten their settlements.

Several homes are reported to have been completely buried, leaving rescuers racing against time to locate survivors.

Govt Shuts Down Schools and Offices

With rainfall showing no signs of easing, the Sri Lankan government has imposed emergency restrictions. All schools and government offices have been ordered to remain closed, while authorities have urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Rivers and reservoirs across the island are overflowing, and disaster officials warn that any further increase in water levels could lead to additional flooding downstream.

Transport Network Crumbles Under Extreme Weather

Road connectivity has been severely disrupted. Key highways have either collapsed or become inaccessible due to landslides. Railway services in several districts have also been suspended after debris and floodwater blocked tracks. Travel between Colombo and outlying districts has almost entirely ground to a halt.

Rescue Teams Struggle Against Harsh Conditions

The Sri Lankan Air Force and Navy have been deployed for large-scale rescue missions. Helicopters are lifting stranded residents from rooftops, while naval teams move through submerged neighbourhoods using boats to evacuate families.

In Ampara district, tragedy struck when a car was swept away by a powerful current. All three people inside died before rescuers could reach the vehicle, adding to public anxiety about the worsening conditions.

Weather Department Warns Of More Rains

The Meteorological Department has cautioned that the next 48 hours will be critical, with heavy rainfall expected to continue. Officials warn of possible landslides in previously unaffected areas and urge residents in vulnerable zones to move to higher ground immediately.

With many communities still unreachable, rescue teams are racing against time as Sri Lanka braces for further deterioration in weather.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget