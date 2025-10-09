Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldSri Lanka Arrests 47 Indian Fishermen, Seizes 5 Trawlers For Alleged Illegal Fishing

Sri Lanka Arrests 47 Indian Fishermen, Seizes 5 Trawlers For Alleged Illegal Fishing

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 47 Indian fishermen and seized five trawlers near Talaimannar for allegedly fishing illegally in Sri Lankan waters on Thursday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Colombo, Oct 9 (PTI) As many as 47 Indian fishermen were arrested and their five trawlers seized on Thursday at Talaimannar in northern Sri Lanka for alleged illegal fishing in the island nation’s waters, the Navy here said.

The arrests were made during coordinated patrols conducted in the Mannar and Delft sea areas.

The 47 arrested fishermen and their equipment will be handed over to the fisheries inspectorate in the north for further action, the Navy said.

The Naval command operation to arrest them began late last night and lasted until the early hours of Thursday, Navy spokesman Commander Buddika Sampath told PTI.

The fishermen issue remains a contentious one in the India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

Last month, 12 Indian fishermen were arrested and their boat seized near Jaffna in northern Sri Lanka. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
