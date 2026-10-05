Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Snap Election For Nov 29

Reported by: Richard Connor | Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called an early general election on Monday, bringing forward a vote that had been scheduled for 2027.

Sanchez announced the decision in a statement at Madrid's Moncloa Palace after a weekend of consultations with his closest advisers.

What did Sanchez say?

"It is time for Spaniards to decide what future you want," Sanchez said.

The announcement of the November 29 vote follows a parliamentary defeat for his minority government on Friday, when lawmakers rejected measures aimed at tackling Spain's housing crisis.

Sanchez framed the election as a choice over Spain's future direction, saying voters must decide whether the country joins what he called a "far-right wave" or continues on a path of "openness, social justice and environmental responsibility."

He said he trusted Spanish voters to make that choice.

"To do more, we need to renew and broaden the support of the people," Sanchez said, adding that his aim was "to secure a much broader, progressive majority in parliament."

The decision comes despite Sanchez repeatedly insisting in recent months that his government would complete its four-year term.

What led up to the snap election?

The election follows mounting public pressure over housing costs, with large protests across the country.

Tens of thousands of people marched in Madrid and other Spanish cities on Saturday to demand more affordable housing.

Opposition parties on Friday rejected government measures that included automatically extending tenancy contracts and restricting the eviction of vulnerable tenants.

The parliamentary defeat highlighted the difficulties Sanchez's minority coalition has faced in passing legislation. Spain has also been operating for several years under its 2023 budget, the last national spending plan approved under Sanchez.

Housing protests intensified after the eviction last month of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from the Madrid apartment where she had lived for decades. Hundreds of protesters have since set up a tent camp in central Madrid.

Recent opinion polls have generally put the opposition conservative Popular Party ahead of Sanchez's Socialist Workers' Party.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)