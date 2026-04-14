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HomeNewsWorldSpanish PM Pedro Sánchez’s Wife Begoña Gómez Charged In Corruption Probe

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez’s Wife Begoña Gómez Charged In Corruption Probe

The case is based on a complaint by an anti-corruption group with far-right ties, and is the latest in a string of corruption allegations which have plagued Sanchez' inner circle.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 06:17 PM (IST)

Written by: Rana Taha with AFP, dpa | Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez' wife, Begona Gomez, has been formally charged with corruption, following a years-long criminal investigation into charges she and her husband deny.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado, who has been investigating the case since April 2024, said his probe has found sufficient indications of criminal conduct by Gomez, according to a ruling made public late on Monday.

What do we know about the court ruling against Gomez?

Gomez is accused of corruption related to the creation and management of a chair at Madrid's Complutense University, which she co-directed. She is also accused of using public resources and personal connections to advance private interests.

Sanchez' wife has consequently been formally charged with embezzlement, influence peddling, corruption in business dealings and misappropriation of funds, according to the Monday court ruling.

"The chair served as a means of private professional development for the person under investigation," the judge wrote.

Whether Gomez ends up facing trial is up to the courts.

Sanchez denies accusations amid growing corruption scandals

Spain's prime minister has denied the accusations against his wife, brushing them off as a right wing attempt to undermine his government. The case was first sparked by a complaint filed by an anti-corruption group with far-right ties.

It comes after the prime minister's brother, David Sanchez, has been indicted in a separate alleged influence peddling probe into his hiring by a regional governor.

Sanchez' former right-hand man and former transport minister, Jose Luis Abalos, went on trial earlier this month over alleged kickbacks linked to public contracts.

Opposition parties have called on Sanchez to resign.

Last summer, Sanchez apologized for corruption scandals within his Socialist Party.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
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Spain Pedro Sanchez
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