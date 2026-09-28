South Korea Demands Apology From Ukraine Over North Korean POW Transfer Disclosure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom South Korea demands apology over Ukraine's POW disclosure.

Kyiv breached confidentiality, reportedly denied non-disclosure agreement.

This action gravely damages trust between the allied nations.

Two North Korean soldiers captured aiding Russian forces.

Reported by: Matt Ford with AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru



South Korea has demanded an official apology from Ukraine after accusing Kyiv of breaching — and then reportedly denying the existence of — a confidentiality agreement regarding the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) to Seoul.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the transfer in an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, adding that the soldiers were "not easy to capture alive."

Hours later, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung wrote on social media: "I do not know why the Ukrainian side broke the agreement and made the matter public, but it is very disappointing."

On Sunday, the South Korean consternation was made official when Seong Ghi-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations, demanded "an official explanation and apology."

"The presidential office expresses strong regret over Ukraine's unilateral disclosure and its subsequent false announcement that there had not been a non-disclosure agreement," Seong said in a statement.

"It is in itself a very serious matter that … seriously undermines trust between the two governments and gravely damages friendly relations between the two countries."

Seong said Seoul was "considering additional measures that may be necessary regarding this matter," but did not specify what they might be.

Ukraine: When were the North Korean soldiers captured?

The North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region in January 2025 — two of around 14,000 North Korean troops deployed to the area to help halt and push back a surprise Ukrainian incursion.

Ukrainian intelligence estimates that around 3,000 North Korean troops were killed and another 1,500 injured, with the rest still stationed on Russian territory. To date, no North Korean troops are believed to have operated on Ukrainian territory itself.

Ukrainian troops reported that North Korean soldiers who were surrounded or injured on the battlefield preferred to die by suicide than surrender — and only two were captured.

Under President Lee, who has attempted to improve relations with the North, South Korea has appeared hesitant to take custody of the pair. But, under Article 3 of the South Korean constitution, North Koreans are still considered citizens of the South and are permitted to live in the South.

South Korea is an ally of Ukraine, albeit one which has so far only provided non-lethal aid. But Kyiv has been pressing Seoul to provide advanced air defense systems.

Last month, President Zelenskyy claimed that up to 50,000 more North Korean troops could be deployed to Russia.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)