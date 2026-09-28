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English NewsNewsWorldSouth Korea Demands Apology From Ukraine Over North Korean POW Transfer Disclosure

South Korea Demands Apology From Ukraine Over North Korean POW Transfer Disclosure

South Korea has accused Ukraine of breaching a confidentiality agreement over the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war — and of denying the deal's existence. Seoul has demanded an apology.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • South Korea demands apology over Ukraine's POW disclosure.
  • Kyiv breached confidentiality, reportedly denied non-disclosure agreement.
  • This action gravely damages trust between the allied nations.
  • Two North Korean soldiers captured aiding Russian forces.

Reported by: Matt Ford with AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

South Korea has demanded an official apology from Ukraine after accusing Kyiv of breaching — and then reportedly denying the existence of — a confidentiality agreement regarding the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) to Seoul.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the transfer in an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, adding that the soldiers were "not easy to capture alive."

Hours later, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung wrote on social media: "I do not know why the Ukrainian side broke the agreement and made the matter public, but it is very disappointing."

On Sunday, the South Korean consternation was made official when Seong Ghi-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations, demanded "an official explanation and apology."

"The presidential office expresses strong regret over Ukraine's unilateral disclosure and its subsequent false announcement that there had not been a non-disclosure agreement," Seong said in a statement.

"It is in itself a very serious matter that … seriously undermines trust between the two governments and gravely damages friendly relations between the two countries."

Seong said Seoul was "considering additional measures that may be necessary regarding this matter," but did not specify what they might be.

Ukraine: When were the North Korean soldiers captured?

The North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region in January 2025 — two of around 14,000 North Korean troops deployed to the area to help halt and push back a surprise Ukrainian incursion.

Ukrainian intelligence estimates that around 3,000 North Korean troops were killed and another 1,500 injured, with the rest still stationed on Russian territory. To date, no North Korean troops are believed to have operated on Ukrainian territory itself.

Ukrainian troops reported that North Korean soldiers who were surrounded or injured on the battlefield preferred to die by suicide than surrender — and only two were captured.

Under President Lee, who has attempted to improve relations with the North, South Korea has appeared hesitant to take custody of the pair. But, under Article 3 of the South Korean constitution, North Koreans are still considered citizens of the South and are permitted to live in the South.

South Korea is an ally of Ukraine, albeit one which has so far only provided non-lethal aid. But Kyiv has been pressing Seoul to provide advanced air defense systems.

Last month, President Zelenskyy claimed that up to 50,000 more North Korean troops could be deployed to Russia.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is South Korea demanding an apology from Ukraine?

South Korea is demanding an apology because Ukraine publicly announced the transfer of North Korean POWs, allegedly breaching a confidentiality agreement. This act reportedly undermines trust between the two governments.

When and where were the North Korean soldiers captured?

The two North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region in January 2025. They were part of a larger North Korean contingent deployed to assist Russia.

How many North Korean troops are estimated to be involved in the conflict?

Around 14,000 North Korean troops were initially deployed to Russia's Kursk region. Ukrainian intelligence estimates 3,000 were killed and 1,500 injured.

Why did South Korea initially hesitate to take custody of the North Korean POWs?

Under President Lee, who has attempted to improve relations with the North, South Korea appeared hesitant to take custody of the captured North Korean soldiers. However, North Koreans are considered South Korean citizens.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
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Ukraine South KOrea
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