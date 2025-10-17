Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldSingapore Police Find No Suspicion of Foul Play In Zubeen Garg’s Death, Investigation Ongoing

Singapore Police Find No Suspicion of Foul Play In Zubeen Garg’s Death, Investigation Ongoing

Singapore Police say no foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg’s death; investigation ongoing, postmortem shared with India, public urged to avoid speculation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nearly a month after the sudden passing of singer Zubeen Garg, Singapore Police have clarified that there is currently no evidence of foul play in the case, though an investigation remains underway. Authorities also addressed the “speculation” and “false information” circulating online regarding the 52-year-old ‘Ya Ali’ singer’s untimely death.

Garg’s death, which occurred during a yacht outing while he was in Singapore for the North East India Festival, sent shockwaves across India, particularly in his home state of Assam. So far, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin and suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg, and two PSOs, including Nandeswar Bora.

The Singapore Police stated that the case is being handled under Singapore’s Coroners Act. Preliminary investigations have not indicated any foul play. “The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” the statement read.

The authorities noted that the investigation could take up to three months. Once concluded, the findings will be submitted to the state coroner, who will determine whether a coroner’s inquiry—a review of the police findings, is necessary. The final results will be made public after the process is complete.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Zubeen Garg Death Singapore Police
