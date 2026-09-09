Singapore PM Lawrence Wong’s, World's Highest Paid Leader, Get Salary Hike Of Over 60%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singapore PM's salary rises over 60% to $2.8M.

New salaries attract talent; Prime Minister Wong will donate.

High pay defends talent, governance, despite public scrutiny.

Committee recommended changes; existing leaders get 9% adjustment.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s benchmark annual salary is set to rise by more than 60% to $2.8 million, up from $1.7 million, under a revision announced in Parliament on Tuesday.

Wong said the increase was needed to ensure Singapore could continue attracting capable political leaders and maintain strong governance. The move comes 15 years after the Southeast Asian nation last revised ministerial salaries.

The increase will also apply to other political leaders. The benchmark annual salary for the deputy prime minister will rise from $1.48 million to $2.42 million, while cabinet ministers will receive between $1.42 million and $2.28 million, depending on their seniority and the responsibilities of their portfolios.

Wong Says He Will Donate Salary Increase

Wong said he would not personally benefit from the additional money during his term. The prime minister said he planned to donate his entire salary increase to “suitable good causes”.

The salary revision has been recommended by an independent committee. However, existing office holders will not immediately move to the new benchmark salaries.

Instead, they will receive a one-off adjustment of up to 9% from October 15. The size of the adjustment will vary depending on individual circumstances, including performance.

“Any subsequent changes will be based on individual performance and responsibilities,” Wong said.

Singapore Defends High Political Salaries

Singapore has long defended its comparatively high political salaries, arguing that competitive pay is necessary to attract talented individuals to public service and maintain good governance.

However, the issue remains politically sensitive because ministers’ earnings are considerably higher than those of most ordinary citizens. Wong acknowledged that the figures were significantly above what most Singaporeans earn and said he understood why the issue attracted close public scrutiny.

“Political salaries are a difficult and emotive issue,” Wong said.

The prime minister nevertheless argued that the central consideration was whether Singapore could maintain the quality of leadership required to take the country forward.

“Good government depends on good leadership,” Wong said.

Singapore PM Already Among World’s Highest-Paid Leaders

Even before the latest revision, Singapore’s prime minister was among the world’s highest-paid political leaders, with compensation far exceeding that of many other heads of government, including leaders in the United States and other G7 nations.

Singapore’s latest salary review comes after a 15-year gap. The country is also regularly ranked among the world’s least corrupt nations.

Wong said the new benchmarks were intended to ensure that political salaries remained appropriate while taking into account the demands and responsibilities attached to senior government positions.