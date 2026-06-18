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HomeNewsWorldSikh Caretaker Couple Shot Dead Inside Gurdwara In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Probe Launched

Sikh Caretaker Couple Shot Dead Inside Gurdwara In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Probe Launched

Police have launched a multi-angle investigation after a Sikh caretaker couple was killed in a shooting inside a gurdwara in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Reported By : Apoorva Gupta | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sikh caretaker couple shot dead inside Pakistan gurdwara.
  • Victims Jagannath and Asma Wanti killed by unidentified assailants.
  • Lawmaker demands arrests, questions evidence handling, threatens protests.
  • Police formed special teams for thorough investigation.

A Sikh caretaker couple was shot dead inside a gurdwara in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, triggering concern among the minority community and calls for immediate action against those responsible.

The attack took place in the Babu Mohallah area of Mardan district, around 60 kilometres northwest of Peshawar, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

District Police Officer Masood Ahmed said unidentified gunmen entered the gurdwara and opened fire, killing Jagannath and his wife Asma Wanti on the spot.

Police said investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the killings and are working to determine the motive behind the attack.

Authorities have formed special investigation teams and launched a multi-pronged inquiry. Officials said modern forensic techniques and technical resources are being used to identify and apprehend the assailants.

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Lawmaker Demands Swift Action

Reacting to the incident, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Suresh Kumar strongly condemned the killings and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved, the report said.

Kumar gave law enforcement agencies a 24-hour deadline to demonstrate progress in the case and also called for a transparent and impartial investigation into all aspects of the attack.

"It is deeply alarming that such an incident could occur despite the presence of security personnel and police in the area," PTI quoted him as saying. 

Concerns Over Evidence Handling

The lawmaker also raised concerns over the handling of surveillance evidence collected from the crime scene.

He alleged that the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) containing CCTV footage was removed in an "extremely careless manner", raising questions about the preservation of evidence and the integrity of the investigation, the report further noted.

Kumar urged the District Police Officer of Mardan, the Regional Police Officer of Mardan Region and the Inspector General of Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure a thorough probe and take action against any officials found negligent.

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Protest Warning

Warning of public protests if swift action is not taken, Kumar said demonstrations would be organised in Mardan, Peshawar and Islamabad if the suspects are not arrested or if investigators fail to make significant progress within 24 hours.

Police, meanwhile, said all available leads are being pursued and efforts are ongoing to bring those responsible for the killings to justice.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Mardan, Pakistan?

A Sikh caretaker couple, Jagannath and his wife Asma Wanti, were shot dead inside a gurdwara in Babu Mohallah locality of Mardan by unidentified assailants.

Who were the victims of the attack?

The victims were Jagannath and his wife Asma Wanti, a Sikh caretaker couple. They were shot dead inside the gurdwara.

What is the current status of the investigation?

Police have formed special investigation teams and are using modern forensic and technical resources. Efforts are underway to ascertain the motive and apprehend the attackers.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan
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