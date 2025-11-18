Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHasina’s Son Denounces ‘Sham Trial’, Says Death Verdict Came After Law Was Altered

Hasina’s Son Denounces ‘Sham Trial’, Says Death Verdict Came After Law Was Altered

He reiterated that Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile in New Delhi after fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024, remains safe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death on Monday after being convicted of crimes against humanity, a ruling her son Sajeeb Wazed has vehemently rejected, calling the proceedings a “sham trial”.

“Verdict Was Engineered”, Claims Sajeeb Wazed

In an interview to a news portal, Wazed alleged that the verdict was engineered by what he described as an illegal government and insisted that the Awami League would continue to challenge both the ruling and the process that led to it.

“This was a sham trial. It was completed in just two to three months. They changed the law to deliver this verdict. My mother was not even allowed to hire her own attorney. This is absolutely a sham, nothing else. The verdict was predetermined,” News18 cited him as saying.

“This Is Their Revenge”, Says Wazed

Wazed further dismissed the judgment as a “joke” and claimed the case against his mother was the “work of Jamaat and Islamist radicals”. “This is their revenge. The people of Bangladesh must now decide whether they want to move forward or become a radical Islamic state. Islamists have backed this regime,” he said. “Bangladesh must choose whether it moves ahead or remains a failed Islamic state.”

Hasina “Safe in India”, Son Insists

He reiterated that Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile in New Delhi after fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024, remains safe. “My mother is safe in India. What will they do to her? There is no rule of law. People responded to our shutdown,” Wazed said, adding that he expects the Yunus-led regime to fall and vowing that Awami League leaders would return to Dhaka.

Bangladesh Issues Fresh Extradition Notice

Bangladesh has issued a fresh notice seeking Hasina’s extradition following the sentencing. Wazed had issued a similar strongly worded statement ahead of the verdict in Dhaka, also demanding that the ban on the Awami League be withdrawn.

Also read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Deaths Sentence For Sheikh Hasina
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Cities
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Cities
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
India
Delhi Blast: Key Suspect Withdrew From Suicide Plot, Citing ‘Islam Forbids It’
Delhi Blast: Key Suspect Withdrew From Suicide Plot, Citing ‘Islam Forbids It’
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget