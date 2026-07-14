Bangladesh is welcoming Sheikh Hasina's return to ensure she faces justice. She was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for alleged crimes against humanity.
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'Court May Revise Verdict Or Acquit Her': Bangladesh On Sheikh Hasina's Possible Return
Bangladesh said it welcomes Sheikh Hasina's return, insisting she face justice over her death sentence. Dhaka said the court could also revise or acquit her and urged India to facilitate her return.
- Bangladesh welcomes former leader's return for judicial process.
- She faces death sentence over 2024 student protest crackdown.
- Government promises transparent legal process; acquittal remains possible.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Bangladesh welcoming Sheikh Hasina's return?
Where has Sheikh Hasina been living since her ouster?
She has been living in India since her government's collapse in August 2024. She fled there after being ousted in a student-led uprising.
What was Sheikh Hasina sentenced for?
She was sentenced to death in absentia over alleged crimes against humanity. These charges are linked to her government's crackdown on the 2024 student-led protests.
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