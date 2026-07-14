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English NewsNewsWorld'Court May Revise Verdict Or Acquit Her': Bangladesh On Sheikh Hasina's Possible Return

'Court May Revise Verdict Or Acquit Her': Bangladesh On Sheikh Hasina's Possible Return

Bangladesh said it welcomes Sheikh Hasina's return, insisting she face justice over her death sentence. Dhaka said the court could also revise or acquit her and urged India to facilitate her return.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh welcomes former leader's return for judicial process.
  • She faces death sentence over 2024 student protest crackdown.
  • Government promises transparent legal process; acquittal remains possible.

Bangladesh on Tuesday said it would "welcome" the return of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, insisting that she must face justice following her death sentence handed down by a special tribunal.

The remarks come amid reports that Hasina could return to Bangladesh by the end of this year.

The 78-year-old Awami League leader, who fled to India after being ousted in a student-led uprising on August 5, 2024, has been living in India since the collapse of her government, PTI reported.

"We welcome her announcement as we want to ensure justice," Prime Minister's Adviser for Information and Strategy Zahed Ur Rahman said during a media briefing.

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'Let Her Bring Best Lawyers'

Rahman said many Bangladeshis wanted the tribunal's death sentence to be upheld. "Let her bring the best lawyers in the world," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

He stressed that proceedings before the International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-BD) would remain transparent, with observers allowed to monitor the trial and video coverage made available.

'Court May Revise Verdict Or Even Acquit Her'

At the same time, Rahman acknowledged that the judicial process could still take a different course.

"It is also possible that the court may revise the verdict or even acquit her. That too could happen," he said, adding that the government was under no pressure regarding Hasina's reported plans to return.

He also said that "procedural issues will not debar her return", indicating that any logistical arrangements could be worked out through consultations between Dhaka and New Delhi.

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Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka in November last year over alleged crimes against humanity linked to her government's crackdown on the 2024 student-led protests.

The former prime minister has rejected the verdict and all charges against her, describing them as politically motivated.

Since the ruling, Bangladesh has repeatedly urged India to extradite Hasina so she can face legal proceedings in the country.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bangladesh welcoming Sheikh Hasina's return?

Bangladesh is welcoming Sheikh Hasina's return to ensure she faces justice. She was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for alleged crimes against humanity.

Where has Sheikh Hasina been living since her ouster?

She has been living in India since her government's collapse in August 2024. She fled there after being ousted in a student-led uprising.

What was Sheikh Hasina sentenced for?

She was sentenced to death in absentia over alleged crimes against humanity. These charges are linked to her government's crackdown on the 2024 student-led protests.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Dhaka Sheikh Hasina
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