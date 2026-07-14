'Court May Revise Verdict Or Acquit Her': Bangladesh On Sheikh Hasina's Possible Return

Bangladesh on Tuesday said it would "welcome" the return of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, insisting that she must face justice following her death sentence handed down by a special tribunal.

The remarks come amid reports that Hasina could return to Bangladesh by the end of this year.

The 78-year-old Awami League leader, who fled to India after being ousted in a student-led uprising on August 5, 2024, has been living in India since the collapse of her government, PTI reported.

"We welcome her announcement as we want to ensure justice," Prime Minister's Adviser for Information and Strategy Zahed Ur Rahman said during a media briefing.

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'Let Her Bring Best Lawyers'

Rahman said many Bangladeshis wanted the tribunal's death sentence to be upheld. "Let her bring the best lawyers in the world," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

He stressed that proceedings before the International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-BD) would remain transparent, with observers allowed to monitor the trial and video coverage made available.

'Court May Revise Verdict Or Even Acquit Her'

At the same time, Rahman acknowledged that the judicial process could still take a different course.

"It is also possible that the court may revise the verdict or even acquit her. That too could happen," he said, adding that the government was under no pressure regarding Hasina's reported plans to return.

He also said that "procedural issues will not debar her return", indicating that any logistical arrangements could be worked out through consultations between Dhaka and New Delhi.

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Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka in November last year over alleged crimes against humanity linked to her government's crackdown on the 2024 student-led protests.

The former prime minister has rejected the verdict and all charges against her, describing them as politically motivated.

Since the ruling, Bangladesh has repeatedly urged India to extradite Hasina so she can face legal proceedings in the country.