Sheikh Hasina Says 'I'll Return To Bangladesh This Year' Despite Death Sentence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former PM Hasina plans return to Bangladesh this year.

She faces death sentence, considers verdict politically motivated.

Nearly two years after being forced out of Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she remains determined to return home despite facing a death sentence in absentia and a nationwide ban on her party, the Awami League.

Speaking from exile in an exclusive email interview with NDTV, Hasina asserted that her political struggle is far from over, declaring that she would return to Bangladesh this year. The interview came days after the Awami League marked its 77th Foundation Day on June 23 despite a nationwide ban, with several party workers reportedly detained during commemorative events.

In the wide-ranging interview, Hasina spoke about her planned return to Bangladesh, the future of the Awami League, allegations against the interim administration, the condition of minorities, and her life in exile.

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'I Will Return To My Country This Year'

When NDTV asked about reports that she could return to Bangladesh this year despite facing the death penalty, Hasina dismissed the verdict against her as politically motivated and said her return was linked to restoring democracy rather than personal ambition.

Hasina said,"My return is not a question of personal ambition. It is tied to a far larger question: the political rights of the people of Bangladesh, the restoration of democracy, the rule of law, and the spirit of our Liberation War. I do not do politics for power. I do politics for the welfare of the people of Bangladesh and for the fulfilment of the dream of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to build a Sonar Bangla.

The verdict against me is not justice. It is part of an illegal, unconstitutional, and politically motivated process. The judiciary has been turned into an instrument of political revenge to make the Awami League leaderless. Such attempts have been made before. They failed then, and they will fail again.

I do not fear death. In 1975, I lost my parents, my brothers, and almost my entire family. On 21 August, there was an attempt to kill me with grenades. Many conspiracies have been hatched against me. But breaking through every web of conspiracy, I stood beside the people of Bangladesh. I was elected Prime Minister five times by the people's vote and worked for the country's unprecedented development. Almost my entire life has been tied to the people of Bangladesh, to the Awami League, to the democratic struggle, and to the development of Bangladesh. So, I want to say clearly: overcoming every obstacle and every conspiracy, I will return to my country this year."

'Awami League Is A Political Force'

Responding to a question on whether the Awami League could stage a political comeback despite the ban and ongoing crackdown, Hasina said the party's strength comes from its grassroots support rather than political circumstances. She described the Awami League as more than just a political organisation, calling it a "force" rooted in the country's history and people.

Hasina: "The Awami League is not a paper organisation. It is a political force rooted in the soil of Bengal, in the people of Bengal, in the history of Bengal, and in the identity of the Bengali nation. In its 77-year journey, the Awami League has been attacked many times, has shed blood many times, and has been banned many times. But each time, it has risen again through the strength of the people.

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The return of the Awami League does not depend on anyone else's failure or weakness. The Awami League creates its own path with the people. Public support has always been with us...

My message to our leaders, activists, and supporters on the party's 77th year is simple: stay united and stand beside the people... The politics of the Awami League is not for revenge. It is the politics of rights, security, dignity, and development. The Awami League was with the people, is with the people, and will remain with the people. Through the strength of the people, the Awami League will rise again."