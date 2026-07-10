She intends to surrender voluntarily to the courts, despite facing a death sentence and fearing arrest or death. She wants to expose what she calls a politically motivated judicial process.
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'They May Arrest Or Kill Me': Sheikh Hasina Announces Bangladesh Return Despite Death Sentence
Sheikh Hasina says she will return to Bangladesh around December despite facing a death sentence, saying authorities may "arrest or even kill" her, but she wants to surrender and face trial.
- Exiled Sheikh Hasina plans December return to Bangladesh.
- She faces death sentence, potential arrest, or even killing.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why does Sheikh Hasina plan to return to Bangladesh?
What legal challenges does Sheikh Hasina face upon returning to Bangladesh?
She faces a death sentence in absentia from Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for her alleged role in a crackdown on anti-government protesters. Her Awami League party has also been banned.
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