Shehbaz Sharif Claims Op Sindoor ‘Win’ At UN, Indian Diplomat’s Chuckle Goes Viral. Video

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s account of the 2025 India-Pakistan military confrontation at the United Nations General Assembly has drawn attention after an Indian diplomat was seen appearing to chuckle and shake his head while Sharif spoke about Pakistan’s military response.

In his address on Friday, September 25, Sharif presented Islamabad’s version of the conflict, praising Pakistan’s armed forces and crediting US President Donald Trump with intervening when tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours were at their peak. Sharif also revived the Kashmir issue during his speech.

Sharif Praises Pakistan Army

Sharif used his UNGA address to highlight Pakistan’s response to India’s Operation Sindoor, which New Delhi launched on May 7, 2025, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. Describing Islamabad’s account of the confrontation, Sharif said Pakistan had responded forcefully and praised its military for its conduct during the hostilities.

“They silenced the enemy, repulsed its attack and taught it a lesson it shall never, ever forget," Sharif declared. He also maintained that Pakistani forces had responded with precision and professionalism during the confrontation.

NOW: UNGA 2026: As Shehbaz Sharif called May 2025 conflict a Pakistani "victory", Indian diplomat R. Srinivas burst out laughing. Video goes viral. Sharif credited Trump's "timely intervention"; India denies any third-party role. pic.twitter.com/WIKw2OCee6 — Aditya Kumar Trivedi (@adityasvlogs) September 26, 2026

ALSO READ: WATCH: Delhi Protesters Detained At Jantar Mantar Over Demand For Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Arrest

India has said Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. The two countries subsequently halted the military confrontation after four days.

Indian Diplomat’s Reaction

While Sharif continued with his description of the conflict, cameras inside the UNGA hall captured Indian diplomat R Srinivas appearing to chuckle and shake his head.

The visible reaction quickly became a talking point because it appeared to contrast sharply with Sharif’s portrayal of Pakistan’s military response. The clip subsequently circulated on social media, drawing attention to the Indian delegation’s response to the Pakistani Prime Minister’s remarks.

The reaction came as Sharif continued to frame Pakistan’s military actions as a successful response to the Indian strikes.

Sharif Thanks Trump

Sharif also used the speech to publicly thank Trump for what he described as his intervention during the 2025 confrontation.

“His timely intervention came at a decisive juncture when two nuclear-armed neighbours stood at the brink of an all-out war," Sharif said.

He described Trump’s role as an example of “resolute and visionary leadership” and said the intervention had prevented a much wider catastrophe in South Asia.

Sharif’s comments echoed Trump’s own repeated assertions that he played a role in ending the India-Pakistan conflict. Trump has made similar claims about his intervention, including during his UNGA address earlier this week.

ALSO READ: 2 Sisters Harassed In Meerut’s Lalkurti Market, Waited 2 Hours For Police After Dialling 112; 2 Men Arrested

India Rejects Mediation Claim

New Delhi has consistently rejected claims that a third country mediated the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Indian officials have maintained that the understanding to stop military action was reached directly between the two sides.

Sharif also raised Kashmir during his UNGA speech, arguing that a “just and fair solution” was needed to prevent South Asia from again reaching the brink witnessed in 2025. India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s assertions on Kashmir and maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country.

The Indian diplomat’s reaction therefore became one of the most widely noticed moments surrounding Sharif’s speech, as the Pakistani leader used the UN platform to reiterate Islamabad’s version of the 2025 conflict and praise both Pakistan’s military response and Trump’s intervention.