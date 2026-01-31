Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'We’re Bound To Bow After Loans': Shehbaz Sharif’s Shocking Revelation On Pakistan’s Crisis

'We're Bound To Bow After Loans': Shehbaz Sharif's Shocking Revelation On Pakistan's Crisis

Shehbaz Sharif says he and Army Chief bowed in shame while seeking global loans as Pakistan battles economic crisis. Pakistan recently received $1.2 billion from the IMF.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif openly admitted on Friday that he and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had to travel abroad seeking financial aid, a rare acknowledgment of the country’s economic challenges. Addressing top exporters in Islamabad, Sharif explained the difficult choices his government faced due to Pakistan’s economic crisis. “The current situation is that our foreign exchange reserves have almost doubled, but these include loans from our friends and countries… And you know, the one who takes a loan bows his head,” he said.

Sharif Admits Global Loan Shame

Sharif described the embarrassment of seeking help. “We feel ashamed when Field Marshal Asim Munir and I go around the world begging for money. Taking loans is a huge burden on our self-respect. We cannot say no to many demands,” he added. The remarks come as Pakistan continues discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a growth-support plan, following strict economic policies aimed at stabilising the country. Pakistan recently received $1.2 billion from the IMF through its ongoing loan program and a separate climate-related funding scheme, which helped repay debt and rebuild foreign reserves.

Reserves Soar, Focus Shifts Jobs

The central bank now forecasts reserves crossing $20 billion by December. Sharif said the government has tasked the central bank and finance ministry with improving access to capital to support industrial growth. “The governor must listen to business leaders and take bold decisions,” he noted. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s team has reportedly made a strong case to the IMF, emphasizing that Pakistan has achieved stability and must now focus on employment generation and poverty reduction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Pakistan's Prime Minister admit to seeking financial aid abroad?

Yes, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif openly admitted that he and the Army Chief traveled abroad seeking financial aid due to Pakistan's economic crisis.

What was the Prime Minister's sentiment about seeking financial aid?

Prime Minister Sharif expressed embarrassment and shame about traveling the world to beg for money, stating that taking loans burdens their self-respect.

What has Pakistan done to improve its economic situation?

Pakistan has been in discussions with the IMF for a growth-support plan and recently received $1.2 billion, which helped repay debt and rebuild foreign reserves.

What is the current status of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves?

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have almost doubled, partly due to loans. The central bank forecasts reserves to cross $20 billion by December.

Published at : 31 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
