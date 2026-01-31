Yes, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif openly admitted that he and the Army Chief traveled abroad seeking financial aid due to Pakistan's economic crisis.
'We’re Bound To Bow After Loans': Shehbaz Sharif’s Shocking Revelation On Pakistan’s Crisis
Shehbaz Sharif says he and Army Chief bowed in shame while seeking global loans as Pakistan battles economic crisis. Pakistan recently received $1.2 billion from the IMF.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif openly admitted on Friday that he and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had to travel abroad seeking financial aid, a rare acknowledgment of the country’s economic challenges. Addressing top exporters in Islamabad, Sharif explained the difficult choices his government faced due to Pakistan’s economic crisis. “The current situation is that our foreign exchange reserves have almost doubled, but these include loans from our friends and countries… And you know, the one who takes a loan bows his head,” he said.
Sharif Admits Global Loan Shame
Sharif described the embarrassment of seeking help. “We feel ashamed when Field Marshal Asim Munir and I go around the world begging for money. Taking loans is a huge burden on our self-respect. We cannot say no to many demands,” he added. The remarks come as Pakistan continues discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a growth-support plan, following strict economic policies aimed at stabilising the country. Pakistan recently received $1.2 billion from the IMF through its ongoing loan program and a separate climate-related funding scheme, which helped repay debt and rebuild foreign reserves.
Reserves Soar, Focus Shifts Jobs
The central bank now forecasts reserves crossing $20 billion by December. Sharif said the government has tasked the central bank and finance ministry with improving access to capital to support industrial growth. “The governor must listen to business leaders and take bold decisions,” he noted. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s team has reportedly made a strong case to the IMF, emphasizing that Pakistan has achieved stability and must now focus on employment generation and poverty reduction.
Related Video
Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Pakistan's Prime Minister admit to seeking financial aid abroad?
What was the Prime Minister's sentiment about seeking financial aid?
Prime Minister Sharif expressed embarrassment and shame about traveling the world to beg for money, stating that taking loans burdens their self-respect.
What has Pakistan done to improve its economic situation?
Pakistan has been in discussions with the IMF for a growth-support plan and recently received $1.2 billion, which helped repay debt and rebuild foreign reserves.
What is the current status of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves?
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have almost doubled, partly due to loans. The central bank forecasts reserves to cross $20 billion by December.