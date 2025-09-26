Sharif, Munir Made To Wait At White House Before Meeting Trump: 'They May Be Somewhere...'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir experienced an unusual delay before meeting US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the meeting, Trump appeared uncertain about the leaders’ whereabouts. "They may be in this room right now, I don’t know because we’re late… they actually may be somewhere in the beautiful Oval Office," he remarked. The president also praised the Pakistani leaders, calling both Sharif and Munir "great guys."

ALSO READ: Trump Meets Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'

Meeting Details: Behind Closed Doors

According to the Associated Press, Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the White House just before 5 p.m. local time while Trump was signing executive orders. The high-level meeting with Munir reportedly took place behind closed doors, concluding around 6:18 p.m. ET.

Although the exact waiting period is unclear, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Office confirmed that the meeting was delayed by nearly 30 minutes, according to news agency ANI.

A First For Sharif, A Return For Munir

This visit marked the first time Trump hosted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the White House. Munir, however, had previously met Trump in June, when he was invited for lunch at the White House. That earlier meeting drew attention in India as well, coming just two months after the tragic April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. It also followed a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a move Trump frequently highlighted as part of his diplomatic efforts.

Sharif’s UNGA Schedule

The meeting comes as part of Sharif’s visit to the United States to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). After flying from New York to Washington, D.C., for the White House discussion, Sharif is scheduled to address the UNGA later on Friday.