Shashi Tharoor Calls US Action In Venezuela 'Law Of The Jungle' As Maduro Is Toppled

Shashi Tharoor Calls US Action In Venezuela 'Law Of The Jungle' As Maduro Is Toppled

Shashi Tharoor reacts to the US bombing in Venezuela and Maduro’s capture, calling it the “Law of the Jungle” as international law is sidelined. Read full details here.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
The United States’ sudden military strike in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro has sent shockwaves across global politics. Former diplomat and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the operation, calling it a stark example of power overriding principle. “International law and the UN Charter have for some years now been honoured in the breach. The Law of the Jungle prevails today. 'Might is Right' is the new creed,” Tharoor said in a pointed post on X.

ALSO READ: Release Maduro Immediately: China Asks US To Resolve Matter Through Dialogue

US Military Action Ends Maduro’s 12-Year Rule

After months of escalating threats and diplomatic pressure, the US launched a precision strike on Venezuela on Saturday. The operation brought Maduro’s 12-year leadership to an abrupt end. With a $50 million bounty on his head, Maduro was captured along with his wife, Cilia Flores, and flown to New York to face charges related to drugs and weapons trafficking. US former President Donald Trump shared a striking image of Maduro handcuffed and blindfolded aboard a US naval ship in the Caribbean, adding that he followed the operation live from Mar-a-Lago “like I was watching a television show.”

Tharoor’s Take: “Might Is Right”

Shashi Tharoor did not mince words in responding to the US action. Reacting to author Kapil Komireddi’s post highlighting the hypocrisy in US foreign policy, Tharoor remarked that the events in Venezuela reflect a global erosion of legal norms. Komireddi noted, “All those condoning the gangsterism in Venezuela today will shriek 'international law' and 'UN Charter' when China abducts Taiwan's president,” underscoring the selective application of international standards.

Venezuela’s Opposition Reacts

The US strike sparked elation among Venezuelan opposition leaders. Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado declared that her country’s “hour of freedom has arrived” and called for the opposition’s 2024 election candidate to take charge immediately. However, Trump dismissed speculation that Machado herself might lead the nation, asserting that she lacked widespread “support or respect” in Venezuela.

Maduro’s fall marks a dramatic shift in Venezuelan politics and global diplomacy. Tharoor’s commentary on the operation adds a critical voice to the debate over the use of force versus adherence to international law. As Maduro faces trial in New York, the world watches closely, debating whether this marks justice or the triumph of raw power.

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi's Shahdara, Police Probe Underway

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Venezuela World News Shashi Tharoor US Military Nicolas Maduro
