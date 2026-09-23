Karnataka Man’s Body Found In 9 Pieces, Stuffed In 2 Bags Inside Sharjah Car, Wife-Son Missing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wife, son missing; motive and culprits remain unknown.

Nearly two months after the family of a Karnataka man raised concerns over his disappearance, disturbing details have emerged about his alleged murder in Sharjah, UAE, in July. Alwin Prakash Kunder, 38, from Kundapur in Udupi district, had been working at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years. He was living in the UAE with his wife Tina Kunder, a schoolteacher, and their teenage son, who was studying in Class 10.

According to a report by India Today, Prakash's body was found inside a car abandoned on a route leading towards Oman. His brother, Anil Prashanth Kunder, said the body had been dismembered into nine pieces and placed inside two bags.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remain unclear. Investigators have not yet established a motive or identified those responsible.

Family Suspects Something Wrong

The family's concerns began around July 20 when Anil attempted to contact his brother but received no answer.

A message was subsequently sent from Prakash's phone saying that he was fine. However, Anil found the response unusual because his brother generally communicated through voice notes rather than text messages.

When another attempt to reach Prakash failed about a week later, the family became increasingly concerned about his whereabouts.

Anil then contacted Manohar, a former classmate of Prakash who was living in Sharjah, and asked him to check on him.

Manohar went to the company-provided accommodation where Prakash was staying. A watchman reportedly told him that Prakash had travelled to India. The company's human resources department initially gave the family a similar account.

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Passport Check Raises Alarm

The family did not accept the explanation and asked the company to establish whether Prakash had actually left the UAE.

A subsequent check of his passport reportedly showed that he had not travelled out of Sharjah. This prompted the family to file a missing-person complaint.

The search that followed eventually led investigators to a parked vehicle, where Prakash's dismembered remains were discovered.

Wife And Son Missing

The case has taken another turn with reports that Prakash's wife Tina and their teenage son have also been untraceable since his death.

Some reports have suggested that the two may have returned to India, although this has not been independently verified.

Speculation has also emerged in some reports about whether Tina could have any connection to the killing. However, no evidence establishing her involvement has been reported, and Prakash's family has said it was not aware of any marital problems between the couple.

The family is now seeking answers about what happened to Prakash and why his disappearance was initially attributed to a trip to India.

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Family Seeks Help In Udupi

Anil has met the Superintendent of Police in Udupi to seek assistance in the matter.

Meanwhile, the family is waiting for legal formalities in the UAE to be completed before Prakash's body can be brought back to Karnataka.

With the motive and identity of the suspected killer still unclear, investigators face several unanswered questions, including Prakash's movements before his death, who had access to his phone and vehicle, and the whereabouts of his wife and son.