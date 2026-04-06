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HomeNewsWorldBlasts Hit Sharif University Of Technology, Video Shows Debris Scattered After Strike: Watch

Blasts Hit Sharif University Of Technology, Video Shows Debris Scattered After Strike: Watch

US–Israeli airstrikes rocked Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology, damaging buildings and causing gas outages. Videos showed debris scattered. Iran warns of harsher retaliation.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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The United States–Israeli airstrikes on Monday morning struck Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, triggering gas outages in parts of the Iran's capital city. Several videos are being circulated online showing debris and damage to buildings in the aftermath.

Iran Warns Of 'Much More Devastating' Retaliation 

State broadcaster IRIB, quoting a local official from Tehran’s District 9, said the strike hit a gas facility linked to the university, causing temporary disruptions in the surrounding Sharif neighbourhood. The incident followed earlier reports of strikes on residential areas in the capital.

Iran’s central military command warned of “much more devastating” retaliation if civilian sites continue to be targeted. "If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," reads a statement from a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters - Iran's highest operational military command unit. The statement was published by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), BBC repoprted. 

University president Masoud Tajrishi confirmed that the institution suffered material damage, stating that one of its buildings was hit in the attack.

Sharif University has previously faced international sanctions over alleged links to Iran’s military programmes, particularly its association with ballistic missile development tied to the Revolutionary Guard. Amid ongoing hostilities, such sites have reportedly been used as secondary operational points.

Iran's Aref Condemns University Strike

Iran’s First Vice-President Dr Mohammad Reza Aref has condemned the strike as “a symbol of Trump’s madness and ignorance”, while the US has not claimed responsibility.

According to BBC Persian, the attack damaged parts of the campus, including the technology centre and the university mosque, and triggered gas outages in areas of Tehran.

Aref said the US president “fails to understand that Iran’s knowledge is not embedded in concrete to be destroyed by bombs; the true fortress lies in the will of our professors and intellectuals.”

“That fortress will not crumble,” he added.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Iran's military command's warning regarding civilian sites?

Iran's central military command warned of 'much more devastating' retaliation if civilian sites continue to be targeted. Any repeat attacks would invite a broader and more intense response.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump West Asia Conflict Iran War US Iran War US Israeli Airstrike Iran Sharif University Of Technology
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