'Shameful Record': India Slams Pakistan At UN Over Sexual Violence On Minorities Since 1971

India’s Charge d’Affaires at the United Nations, Eldos Mathew Punnoos, strongly condemned Pakistan for its long history of sexual violence, dating back to 1971, and stressed the urgent need for justice for survivors of such crimes.

Speaking at the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence on Tuesday (local time), Punnoos recalled the atrocities committed by the Pakistani Army during the Bangladesh Liberation War, when “hundreds of thousands of women in erstwhile East Pakistan” suffered brutal sexual crimes. He noted that this disturbing pattern has not stopped and continues even today, particularly against women from minority communities in Pakistan.

“The impunity with which the Pakistan Army committed heinous acts in 1971 remains a matter of shameful record. What is worse is that this deplorable trend persists even now,” Punnoos said.

Calling Out Pakistan at the UN

India reminded the Council that Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the UNSC, cannot evade its history of violence. Punnoos cited ongoing reports of abduction, trafficking, forced marriages, sexual slavery, and religious conversions targeting vulnerable women and girls from minority groups. He pointed to recent findings by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), which document these abuses and note how Pakistan’s judiciary often validates them.

“It is ironic that those enabling these vile acts now try to pose as champions of justice. The hypocrisy is evident,” he said.

Punnoos stressed that perpetrators of such crimes must face punishment, as sexual violence in conflict not only devastates individuals but also tears apart entire communities, leaving lasting scars across generations.

India’s Call for Survivor-Centric Justice

Highlighting a path forward, the Indian envoy said that a comprehensive approach is needed, one that prosecutes abusers, ensures accountability, and provides critical support for survivors. He referenced UNSC Resolution 2467 (2019), which emphasizes access to healthcare, psychosocial support, safe shelters, legal aid, and rehabilitation for victims.

Punnoos reminded the Council that India was among the first countries to contribute to the UN Secretary-General’s Trust Fund for Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and remains committed to strengthening it.

“In 2017, India entered into a voluntary compact with the UN to eliminate sexual exploitation and abuse in peacekeeping, humanitarian, and development work. This demonstrates our seriousness and commitment,” he added.

India’s Global Leadership in Women’s Safety

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has joined the “Circle of Leadership” on preventing sexual exploitation and abuse in UN operations. Punnoos pointed out that Indian female engagement teams in peacekeeping missions have been highly effective in addressing gender-sensitive issues and connecting with local communities.

India also made history in 2007 by sending the first all-women police unit to a UN mission in Liberia. Today, Indian female contingents serve in MONUSCO, UNICEF, and UNMAS, focusing on preventing conflict-related sexual violence. The Centre for UN Peacekeeping in Delhi also conducts specialized training to enhance women’s participation in peace operations.

“India is ready to share its expertise and training programs with other countries. We also discussed this during the Conference of Women Peacekeepers from the Global South in New Delhi earlier this year,” Punnoos said.

India’s Domestic Strategy for Women’s Safety

Punnoos outlined India’s robust measures at home to safeguard women, many of which could serve as models for other nations.

Nirbhaya Fund: Established with nearly USD 1.2 billion, it finances projects to ensure women’s safety, strengthen legislation, and create crisis support systems.

Established with nearly USD 1.2 billion, it finances projects to ensure women’s safety, strengthen legislation, and create crisis support systems. Emergency Response: A nationwide helpline, Emergency Number 112, provides rapid support, while Sakhi One Stop Centers across districts offer police help, medical aid, shelter, and legal assistance.

A nationwide helpline, Emergency Number 112, provides rapid support, while Sakhi One Stop Centers across districts offer police help, medical aid, shelter, and legal assistance. Justice Delivery: India has introduced fast-track training for investigators, prosecutors, and medical officers to ensure timely justice and reliable evidence collection.

India’s Commitment Reaffirmed

Closing his statement, Punnoos reiterated India’s firm stance against sexual violence in armed conflicts.

“India remains unwavering in its commitment to eliminate such heinous crimes and to stand by survivors in their journey towards justice, healing, and dignity,” he said.