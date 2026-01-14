Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday firmly reiterated India’s long-standing rejection of the 1963 Sino-Pakistan boundary agreement, under which China claims the strategically significant Shaksgam Valley. His remarks came amid renewed tensions after Beijing defended infrastructure projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the disputed region.

Speaking at his annual press conference in New Delhi, Gen. Dwivedi made it clear that India does not recognise any actions taken under the controversial pact and considers all such activity illegitimate.

He said that as far as Shaksgam Valley was concerned, India considered the agreement between Pakistan and China illegal. He added that they did not approve of any activity in the valley and that the Ministry of External Affairs had already made this clear. He further stated that the joint statement on CPEC 2.0 was unacceptable to them and amounted to an unlawful action by both nations.

Beijing Defends Projects In Disputed Territory

Earlier in the day, China defended its development initiatives in the region, asserting that the boundary agreement signed with Pakistan in the 1960s was a lawful exercise of sovereign authority.



Beijing maintained that the agreement was valid and justified its continued presence and construction activities in the area.

India Stands Firm On Sovereignty Claims

India has consistently rejected the 1963 agreement, arguing that Pakistan had no legal authority to cede territory that India considers its own. The Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly stressed that the Shaksgam Valley is part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and therefore belongs to India.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated this position on January 9, stating that New Delhi reserves the right to take appropriate measures to protect its interests in response to Chinese infrastructure development in the area.

Why Shaksgam Valley Matters

Covering roughly 5,180 square kilometres north of the Karakoram range, the Shaksgam Valley holds major strategic importance. It lies adjacent to Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan and close to the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battleground.



The territory was occupied by Pakistan following the 1947–48 conflict and subsequently transferred to China under the 1963 pact. Today, it is administered by China as part of its Xinjiang region.

The disagreement traces back to the March 2, 1963 boundary agreement signed in Beijing between China and Pakistan, which sought to demarcate borders between Xinjiang and territories claimed by Pakistan after the first India-Pakistan war. India has never accepted the accord, maintaining that it infringes upon its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Northern Border Situation Remains Sensitive

Gen. Dwivedi also addressed the broader situation along the northern frontier with China, noting that while conditions remain largely stable, constant vigilance is essential.



He said that ongoing high-level engagements, renewed military-to-military contacts, and confidence-building measures are helping gradually normalise the situation, even as core disputes persist.